Dublin claimed a six-point win over Antrim when the sides met in the league in May

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final: Dublin v Antrim Venue: Pairc Tailteann, Navan Date: Saturday, 26 June Throw-in: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC Radio Foyle DAB

Antrim captain Conor McCann is set to return to the Saffrons' matchday squad for their Leinster SHC opener against Dublin.

The Creggan man has recovered from a foot injury, with Antrim also boosted by the availability of Domhnall Nugent.

However Darren Gleeson's side will have to travel to Pairc Tailteann without injured trio Aodhan O'Brien, Eoin O'Neill and Conor Johnston.

The Saffrons are making their Leinster SHC appearance since 2015.

A solid showing on their return to Division One saw Antrim secure their top-level status with a game to spare, winning two of their five league matches.

Dublin got the better of the Ulster side when they met last month at Parnell Park, but finished below them in the final standings having lost three games.

Despite the praise Antrim received upon their top-flight return, Gleeson has reminded his side that they are yet to secure a win away from home this year as they seek just their second-ever Championship win over the Dubs.

Eoin O'Neill has been ruled out of Saturday's meeting at Pairc Tailteann

"The Dublin and Kilkenny games, we still came out losing by seven or eight points," he said.

"Anytime you come up the road beaten, you're not happy - some people would say there were encouraging signs and performances [but] on the road there wasn't.

"The Championship is real. That's the key point; it's about coming up a level. It's going to be a level way above when we met in Parnell Park, the Championship brings that.

"I think the guys are capable of coming up the level, whether we can sustain it for 78-80 minutes, I think we can be there or thereabouts."

"Dublin are a very big team, we have our strong physical players as well. the lighter players just have to bring more of the intensity."

The winner of Saturday's contest will advance to meet Galway in the semi-final, with the loser facing an All-Ireland preliminary qualifier against the other defeated quarter-finalist in July.