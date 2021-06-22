Jonny Flynn (left) has been ruled out of the Championship with an Achilles injury

Ulster Championship preliminary round: Down v Donegal Date: Sunday, 27 June Throw-in: 13:00 BST Venue: Pairc Esler, Newry Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website; Listen on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds

Down manager Paddy Tally believes his side's underdogs status will have no relevance in Sunday's Ulster SFC opener against Donegal at Pairc Esler.

Tally says there is no danger of Donegal underestimating the Division Two outfit after they were stunned by Cavan in last year's Ulster decider.

But he also feels the underdog tag will not be a pressure release for his team.

"On the day, you have to perform. I don't buy into the underdogs tag," Tally told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Cavan didn't read that script but Donegal will be well warned and they won't let that happen again.

"But this is it. First round of the championship against Donegal. At home. You couldn't ask for much better than that.

"It's going to be very, very tough but it's a proper championship game and we're looking forward to it."

Down will be boosted by the presence of 500 spectators at Pairc Esler but Tally feels more fans could have been accommodated at the Newry venue.

"To be honest, it's really disappointing that we've been confined to 500. When you see what is going on, how we cannot have more than 500 people in a stadium that holds 15,000 doesn't make any sense at all.

"It is what it is, we have no control over it but we are looking forward to hear the roar on Sunday."

Tally says the presence of 500 supporters in the recent Division Two relegation play-off against Laois did make a real difference to his side and hopes the same thing could happen this weekend.

"It was the first time we had people at matches [since the pandemic started] and there were times during the match when the players got a really good lift from their friends and family and supporters that were there."

Michael Murphy captained Donegal in the 2012 Ulster SFC final win over Down

Murphy 'a massive leader' for Donegal

Donegal manager Bonner issued an upbeat assessment about the fitness of captain Michael Murphy in a news conference on Tuesday and Tally said his inclusion would "be a massive boost" for the visitors.

"We haven't met anyone like Donegal at Championship level. They are quite a unique team," added Tally.

"Michael isn't only one of Donegal's best players but he has been one of the best players in Ireland over the past 10 years. He has been consistent and so good for the team.

"He's a massive leader for them, not only on the field but off it as well. It will be a massive boost for them but we can't get bogged in that. There's not just Michael Murphy and there are a lot of good players in Donegal.

"They have lots of experience but also some fantastic young players and they have been knocking on the door of All-Irelands for years now."

While Donegal have been handed a fitness boost, Tally will be without the services of midfielder Jonny Flynn, who injured his Achilles in training last week.

Tally described Flynn's absence as a "blow" but said preparations have otherwise "gone as well as expected" after a strong end to their Football League campaign.

"The lads showed a lot of drive and resilience to make sure we stayed where we were in Division Two. It was a tough start but we finished well with a win over Westmeath and to turn over Laois in the final match was perfect for us because it meant we stayed were we were and could look forward to the Championship.