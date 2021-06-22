Kieran McGeeney pictured with former Armagh team-mate Oisin McConville while recording The GAA Social

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney believes the 2021 Ulster SFC is wide open, with every county harbouring realistic ambitions of winning the title.

The former All-Ireland winning captain says his own team "have the potential to beat any county on their day" but rates Donegal and Tyrone as favourites.

"There's not a team in Ulster that isn't in decent form," McGeeney told The GAA Social podcast.

"Maybe Cavan, but then they are the Ulster champions."

Armagh have been semi-finalists for both of the last two years, losing to Cavan after a replay at the last-four stage in 2019 and then Donegal in 2020.

The Orchard county retained their Football League top-flight status by defeating Roscommon in their relegation play-off last month, having beaten Monaghan, drawn with Donegal and lost to Tyrone in their Division One North fixtures.

Now in his seventh year in charge of his native county, McGeeney is happy with the talent and application of the players he has at his disposal.

His charges will face Antrim in their quarter-final on 4 July, with the victors playing the winners of the tie between Monaghan and Fermanagh in the semi-finals.

Armagh 'capable of beating anyone'

Kieran McGeeney says Armagh can beat anyone on their day if everyone on the team plays to their full potential

"I believe we have enough talent in the team but it will come down to small choices in different games. If everyone in the team played to their full potential we are capable of beating anyone," explained the 2002 All-Ireland winner.

"Our big goal was to stay in Division One. We have to push on now and have a good Championship.

"I had a very difficult first two or three years when I came to Armagh and it was the only period of my GAA career that I didn't enjoy.

"I'm loving it now. I have a really good bunch of players on and off the pitch - they love the orange and white and they love playing for their county.

"I set out to create an environment where players wanted to excel and as long as the players and the County Board want me here I'll be here."

Strength across Ulster

The ex-Kildare manager senses strength in depth across Ulster as the Championship bursts into action this Sunday with the preliminary round tie between Down and Donegal.

"Derry are going really well - they put in a phenomenal performance at the weekend to win the Division Three final and have had a strong club set-up for the last 15 to 20 years.

"They're starting to get it together, they are fit and strong now and have all the players who are able to show their skills.

"You have Tyrone, who everybody likes to write off, but have been at the top for the last 20 years, so they won't be far away.

"Then you have Donegal still pushing for that other All-Ireland. We hope we're in that other bunch coming behind, you have Fermanagh pushing hard and Antrim.

"Then there's Monaghan. You have to admire what they have done - some of the pace in their team is serious. I make Tyrone and Donegal favourites though."

Kieran McGeeney talks about other topics, including the Tailteann Cup and being without Jamie Clarke for the 2021 season on The GAA Social podcast with Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville, available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.