Mickey Graham's side begin the defence of their Ulster title against Tyrone in Omagh on 10 July

Cavan boss Mickey Graham believes the GAA should remove the new penalty/sin bin rule for this year's Championship amid confusion over its application.

Clare manager Colm Collins has called the new rule "the most ridiculous that was ever introduced" and Graham is in total agreement.

"There's no real clarity on it at the moment," said the Cavan boss.

"They should scrap it [for the Championship] until they look at it again in the league."

Collins was furious at a penalty not being awarded against Mayo in the recent Division Two League semi-final between the counties but said attempts to have consistency over the application of the new rule were "absolutely pointless".

The new rule, which came into force during this year's Football League, directs that cynical fouls within the 20-metre line or the semi-circular arc will result in a penalty being awarded in addition to the transgressor being sin-binned for 10 minutes.

However, the new rule proved a major talking point during the league and Graham fears it could wreak havoc during the championship.

"It's very unclear what is a penalty and what's not a penalty. It's basically down to the referee's discretion. The players are unsure of it as well."

'We didn't take Wicklow for granted'

Last year's Anglo-Celt Cup winning boss Graham was speaking at pre-championship media briefing organised by Ulster GAA only nine days after his team suffered a shock relegation to Division Four of the Football League following a play-off loss against Wicklow in Navan.

After that game, Wicklow match-winner Sean Furlong claimed Cavan hadn't given the Garden County team sufficient respect but Graham insisted that wasn't the case.

"We didn't perform. Simple as," added the Breffni County boss.

"We would never take anything for granted in Cavan because unfortunately we've had more bad days in Cavan than good these last 20 years."

However, Graham admitted there will now be concerns that Cavan morale may be hugely damaged by their relegation to Division Four as they prepare to begin the defence of their provincial title in a tough looking opener against Tyrone in Omagh on 10 July.

"Only time will tell. You'd like to think with the lads showing that spirit last year and that resilience, that it's still in them. We'll not know until game time arrives."

Ciaran Brady was one of the stars of Cavan's shock Ulster SFC triumph last year

Influential Brady ruled out for rest of 2021

Ciaran Brady was one of the stars of Cavan's shock run to the Ulster title last November but he will miss the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in the League win over Longford while other regulars James Smith, Gerry Smith, Jason McLoughlin and Niall Murray are also facing a race against time to be fit for the provincial opener.

"With the short turnaround it's going to be very hard to get those boys ready with the lack of matches to get them up to speed," added Graham.

The Cavan boss believes the injuries in the camp contributed significantly to their unexpected drop to Division Four.

"We were down a couple of key players so it all built into it. I think if it had have been a normal league where you had another three games to go with bodies coming back and people getting more match fit, we definitely would have improved but unfortunately that wasn't the case."

Cavan in line for drop to Tailteann Cup

Cavan's Division Four status next means they may also face the indignity of playing in the planned new Tailteann Cup although it's by no means certain that the GAA will stick with its plan for a new second-tier football championship competition.

"There's no point in worrying about that just yet," said Graham.

"That could change with the Special Congress coming up later with year, with the way the GAA have been doing their business over the last year or two chopping and change as they go along.

"Next year when the championship comes around, we'd be hoping to get to an Ulster Final and avoid the Tailteann Cup [if it happens] but if that's not the case, it's going to be more games for lads and we'll treat it with the same respect we would for normal championship."

Other formats being mooted include an Open Draw Championship to be played after the provincial series are completed and Graham would be amenable to something along those lines.

"It will be interesting to see how it pans out later this year but it looks like change is definitely coming and when it does, we'll just all have to embrace it."