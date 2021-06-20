Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Niamh O'Neill and her Tyrone team-mates annihilated Wexford in the Division Two relegation play-off

Tyrone preserved their Division Two status in the Ladies National Football League with an 11-7 to 0-11 demolition of Wexford in the relegation play-off.

The Red Hands scored seven goals in the first half at Dunleer.

Niamh O'Neill notched a hat-trick for Tyrone, with Chloe McCaffrey and Niamh McGirr shooting two apiece and Aoibhinn McHugh, Niamh Hughes, Regan Fay and Grainne Rafferty also finding the net.

Fermanagh dropped to Division Four after a 1-13 to 1-12 defeat by Wicklow.

At Dunleer, McCaffrey got both her goals in the opening 12 minutes, with O'Neill striking her first in between, and that left Wexford chasing from the opening quarter and they rarely looked like responding with goals.

Caitriona Murray did her best to keep them in the hunt but Tyrone had the issue wrapped up by the break as McHugh, Hughes, McGirr and O'Neill again found the net.

A couple of points from Murray reduced the margin after the restart but Tyrone pulled away again with McGirr getting her second, O'Neill completing her hat-trick and substitutes Fahy and Rafferty also finding the net.

In Division Three, Wicklow won the fight to stay up as Fermanagh were relegated by the tightest of margins.

In what was a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland Junior Final, Marie Kealy was the key player as she hit 1-8 for Wicklow.

Appropriately, it was the Baltinglass player who landed the winner when she pointed late in an exciting game at Kinnegad where the lead changed hands several times.

Kealy's goal hauled back a Fermanagh side who had raced into a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after eight minutes and Wicklow pushed on to lead by 1-6 to 0-5 at the break.

But the impressive Eimear Smyth struck for a goal shortly after the restart and Fermanagh got back on level terms at 1-8 apiece when Joanne Doonan pointed after 39 minutes.

A couple of more points from Smyth before she picked up a yellow card helped them lead by a goal with 13 minutes remaining but Wicklow got the next four points from Maeve Deeney (two), Kealy and Sarah Delahunt to edge in front.

Sarah McCausland levelled for Fermanagh but Kealy had the final say to win it for Wicklow.