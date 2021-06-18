Ulster Ladies Championship: Armagh rout Monaghan in Ulster opener
Goals by Alex Clarke and Blaithin Mackin helped defending champions Armagh hammer Monaghan by 2-18 to 0-10 in Friday's Ulster Championship opener in the Athletic Grounds.
Aimee Mackin scored 0-8 in a contest totally dominated by the home side.
Armagh led 1-8 to 0-5 after Clarke's goal and Blaithin was allowed to run through unchallenged for a second goal 12 minutes into the second half.
Armagh will next take on Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final.
