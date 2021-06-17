Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rory Gallagher led his native county Fermanagh to the Ulster Final in 2018 when they lost to Donegal

Division Three League Final: Derry v Offaly Venue: Croke Park Date: Saturday, 19 June Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Foyle and Foyle digital services

Rory Gallagher says he wants Derry to become a team that other counties fear.

The Derry manager takes his team to Croke Park on Saturday for the Division Three League Final against Offaly.

Derry have already secured promotion but Gallagher would like the Oak Leafers to get used to playing, and winning, big games in Croke Park.

"Ultimately these players want to play in Croke Park in front of big crowds but this is the start of a journey," Gallagher said.

"I'd like to think there are bigger days to come for them.

"I do sense there is a bit of pride in the county team now and you don't want to go in with a flat atmosphere hoping you can pull of a result.

"We want to go in producing consistent form and being a team other teams fear.

"We are not at that level yet. There are four teams in Division One and none of those teams would necessarily fear us yet.

"We have a long way to go before teams fear us."

Slaughtneil forward Shane McGuigan has been in outstanding form for Derry scoring 2-26 in their Division Three League campaign so far

Saturday's final will see inter-county supporters at Croke Park for the first time in 15 months with 2,400 spectators permitted to attend.

The game has been designated as a pilot event to trial the return of fans and that, allied to the good form of a Derry team that has convincingly won all four games in the League so far including last weekend's semi-final victory over Limerick.

Offaly agreed to play the game even though they play Louth in the Leinster SFC on 27 June.

"It is absolutely brilliant we have another competitive game, and there is a final at stake," said Gallagher.

"Offaly's desire to play it is brilliant even though they are out in the Championship eight days later.

"With a limited crowd this is almost a gentler introduction to Croke Park.

"You have to enjoy playing in Croke Park, winning in Croke Park and playing to your potential in Croke Park.

"We have got to make sure we generate our own intensity and produce the performance I feel is coming.

"It is important to me and the players to keep the winning momentum going. We want to perform at a very high level and improve a lot of aspects of our game."

Slaughtneil dual star Brendan Rogers is still troubled by a hamstring injury and will not be risked ahead of Derry's Ulster SFC opener against Down or Donegal on 11 July.