Mackin is the reigning Ladies Football Senior Players' Player of the Year having enjoyed a stellar 2020 campaign

Ulster Ladies Championship: Armagh v Monaghan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Friday, 18 June Throw-in: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Armagh star forward Aimee Mackin believes that increased television and online coverage of Ladies’ GAA in recent months has caused a positive knock-on effect and encouraged new supporters to the sport.

The three-time All-Star revealed that some GAA fans have told her they have preferred watching ladies’ football to some of the men’s games.

“It’s up to all of us as ladies footballers to make the sport as exciting as we can,” said the Orchard County veteran ahead of her team’s Ulster Championship quarter-final against Monaghan on Friday night, which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Following Armagh’s failure to gain promotion back to the National League’s top division, Ronan Murphy’s side will be focusing on the defence of their provincial title, which they won by two points against the Farney women in last year’s thrilling Ulster final.

Mackin noted that more eyes are on the ladies’ sport than ever before, with lockdowns and the impact of Covid-19 playing a big part over the last 15 months.

The 23-year-old scored a collective 5-17 in three Championship outings last year

“I’ve talked to a few people about how big the increase [in interest in women’s GAA] was last year,” she said.

“The only thing people had to look forward to were matches, and so many more of the matches were televised and were available to more people at home.

“I think last year I noticed a big difference in my own community, especially in the likes of older men that you would never have thought would have watched ladies' football.

“They were telling me it was their first time watching ladies' football and the compliments they had in general about the sport were brilliant.

“Some of them even said they preferred watching it to some of the men’s games, so I suppose that’s a good thing.”

Aimee and her younger sister Blaithin are pillars of the Armagh ladies' team, while brothers Ciaran and Connaire are both part of Kieran McGeeney’s senior men’s panel.

‘It’s up to us to raise the standards’

The star forward noted that the Armagh senior camogie team winning an All-Ireland Junior title last December has also added to the overall support of women’s sports in the county.

“Even the camogie team as well, I’ve noticed a lot more people take interest in them, including myself,” said the 2020 Players' Player of the Year.

“I wouldn’t really have watched camogie, but then you see Armagh doing well and you get more interested, and I suppose that’s only positive.”

She added that the onus is on female athletes to “raise the standards and skill levels, and keep progressing ourselves” to maintain the positive momentum.

“That will only keep benefitting the people at home, and keep them watching it and talking about it hopefully.”

Armagh begin their Ulster Championship defence at home to Monaghan on Friday

Hopes for fans to return for All-Ireland

Armagh fell five points short against Dublin in the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final, in a compelling contest that saw Mackin rack up 2-4, including Goal of the Year.

With no fans allowed to attend the match then due to Covid-19 restrictions, the recent allowance of up to 500 spectators at games in Northern Ireland has been a welcome boost for the players.

“It's important to get supporters. We're not used to playing football without our families or our friends,” Mackin continued.

"It's nice to have them back and it's a step in the right direction. We've missed it all of last year, so hopefully it can just continue and we can end up filling the stadiums eventually."

Talking about future aims, the Camlough native said Armagh are are taking it “game by game.”

“Our team goals represent our own personal goals really well. It’s up to us, all individually to put on our performances then collectively, you end up in that [final] situation.

“Personally, my goal is to put on a performance and do the job I’m given, so that’s how I look at it.”