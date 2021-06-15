Cooper won four All-Ireland titles and eight All-Stars in a glittering Kerry career

Kerry great Colm Cooper says the Kingdom's love affair with gaelic football stems from the fact that it arguably forms the basis of the county's global identity.

The four-time All-Ireland winner joined Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville in Killarney to discuss his career and the excitement surrounding the current Kerry side in this week's GAA Social podcast.

Cooper is regarded as one of the finest players of all time having retired from the inter-county game in 2017.

Now coaching at his club Dr Crokes, with whom he won an All-Ireland title in 2017, the man nicknamed 'the Gooch' reflects on the reasons behind Kerry's celebrated history within the game.

"It all comes back to the same point: how passionate we are," he says.

"It's high-pressure because of the standards we've set, but I think it's the sense of satisfaction and joy it gives us.

"It's part of who we are and it's probably the greatest identity we have across the world. When you go to New York and we're meeting someone, it's Kerry.

"That's what you represent and it's what you stand for. They tell you about that time they were in Cahersiveen or Listowel, or the weekend they had in Killarney, it's very much part of their fabric and identity."

Cooper joined Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville in Killarney for this week's episode of The GAA Social

Having won more All-Ireland Senior Football Championships than any other county, the connection between Kerry and its inter-county team remains deeply embedded. But within that, Cooper insists the club remains the heartbeat of the Kingdom.

The Killarney native completed his set of major football medals in 2017 as his Dr Crokes side edged out Derry's Slaughtneil to claim a second All-Ireland triumph in the club's history.

"Kerry is the brand and what it represents; the history and tradition that has gone before it. But if you break it all down, it comes back to your club.

"That's what it's about. The boys you went to school with, they might not be as talented as the inter-county players but the sense of satisfaction I used to get from playing with those guys and winning, even losing and the hurt, people hurt because it means so much.

"It means more with your closest people. The guys that you grew up with."

'Kerry the best equipped side to beat Dublin'

Kerry's thumping 6-15 to 1-14 win over Tyrone in last weekend's Division One meeting reinforced the belief held by many that the Kingdom are currently the county best placed to challenge six-in-a-row champions and firm favourites Dublin in this season's Championship.

With a squad of exciting young talent, much was expected of Kerry in last season's Championship but they failed to make it out of Munster after a shock defeat by Cork in the provincial semi-final.

"Kerry are certainly good enough to win the All Ireland, without a doubt," Cooper says.

"I think they're the best team with the credentials to beat Dublin. For the simple fact that they have the capability to score 20 points or more in Croke Park, which most teams can't do.

Forward David Clifford is a leading light in Kerry's exciting young side

"They're fit, sharp, clever and hungry. I think they were stung by the criticism that came from the Cork game last year and rightly so because they weren't good enough.

"There are still a couple of question marks defensively and I still don't think they've figured out their team completely.

"I think Kerry are on a mission. I'm very happy with the way they line-up offensively."

Having shared the Division One title with Dublin due to the congested 2021 schedule ruling out a league final, Kerry's thoughts now turn to the Munster Championship.

They host Clare at Fitzgerald Stadium on 26 June, with the winner meeting Tipperary in the semi-final on 10 July.

Listen to 'The GAA Social: The Gooch in the Kingdom' on BBC Sounds now.