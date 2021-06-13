Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry have won all four of their games so far this season

Derry and Offaly are set to meet in a Division Three final on Saturday having both secured promotion with semi-final wins.

The GAA has not yet confirmed the fixture, but both counties have agreed to the game with Croke Park the likely venue.

The match will be held just a week before Offaly begin their Leinster Championship campaign at home to Louth.

Derry's provincial involvement does not begin until 11 July.

The Oak Leafers secured a 0-17 to 0-13 win over Limerick at Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday to make it four wins from four this season, and ensure they will be playing Division Two football in 2022, while Offaly defeated Fermanagh.

The condensed league format means that some finals will not go ahead due to their close proximity to the start of the Championship.

The Division Three finalists had the option to share the title, like Dublin and Kerry in Division One, but have opted to meet in a title decider.