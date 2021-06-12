Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mourne forward Corey Quinn fires on the Laois goal in Saturday's play-off

Down maintained their Division Two status thanks to a 2-19 to 2-12 victory over Laois in the relegation play-off.

Evan O'Carroll's goal helped Laois to a 1-6 to 0-8 lead at the break in Newry.

Barry O'Hagan netted for Down and Donie Kingston blazed a Laois penalty over before Caolan Mooney added a second Down goal as the hosts seized control.

Down's Gerard McGovern was sent-off with 11 minutes left but the Ulster side eased to the win despite an injury-time goal from Kingston.

O'Hagan's impressive 1-9 tally was key to the Mourne victory along with a string of fine saves from keeper Rory Burns.

Down raced into a three-point lead but the momentum shifted when O'Carroll's shot trickled over the line after 12 minutes to make it all-square.

Close encounter

Laois points from Niall Corbett, who made a superb save to deny Corey Quinn, and Kieran Lillis made it a two-point game and the remainder of the first half remained tight, with a single score between the teams at the interval.

A dramatic and decisive four-minute period at the second half started with O'Hagan flicking McEvoy's high ball over an advancing Corbett and into the net.

Mourne keeper Rory Burns makes a save in the Pairc Esler play-off on Saturday night

McEvoy was black-carded two minutes later when he tripped Lillis as he ran through on goal but Kingston had to settle for a point as he blasted the resulting penalty a yard over the bar.

Corbett was at fault for Down's second goal - Mooney burst forward before his attempt at a fisted point dropped short and the Laois keeper failed to keep it out.

Down were now 2-9 to 1-7 in front and had increased their lead to six points when McGovern was dismisssed for two yellow cards.

Kingston fired over but O'Hagan (2), Quinn and Stephen McConville split the posts as the Mournemen hit four points without reply to end Laois hopes.

A close-range finish from Kingston was too little, too late for Laois as they face the prospect of playing Division Three football next season.