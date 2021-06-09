Fitzgerald's ban means he will not be on the sideline for Wexford's final League game against Dublin or their Leinster Championship opener against Laois

Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald has been given a two-match ban arising from his row with Antrim boss Darren Gleeson in Saturday's League game.

Fitzgerald was sent to the stands late in the first half of the Corrigan Park contest by referee Patrick Murphy.

The Wexford boss was not shown a red card but he was deemed to have breached the rule involving "physical interference" with an opponent.

Fitzgerald is not expected to contest the suspension.

The ban means the Clare man will not be in the Wexford dugout area or the sideline for his side's final League game against Dublin on Saturday or the Leinster Championship opener against Laois on 26 June.

Speaking immediately following the drawn game in Belfast, Fitzgerald played down his touchline row with Gleeson.

"I've seen various managers go at it toe to toe, that's the way it goes," he said.

"I've nothing but respect for what Darren Gleeson has done and what he had done in Antrim, but if we've to say something to each other we'll have a go. And that's the way it is, that's between the two of us. I won't be talking about it anyway.

"It isn't my first time that's happening and it probably won't be my last."

Order seemed to be restored very quickly between the two men following the final whistle as they were all smiles when they spoke together following their round of post-match TV interviews.

Antrim's Keelan Molloy earned the Saffrons a draw in Saturday's contest with the final puck which - following Laois' defeat by Kilkenny on Sunday - means Gleeson's side are guaranteed to retain their Division One status irrespective of this weekend's result against Laois.