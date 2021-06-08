Thomas Niblock watches Joe Brolly and Oisin McConville going at it on this week's The GAA Social

The GAA Social's theme this week is the often controversial subject of gaelic games' punditry and the decision to get Joe Brolly and Oisin McConville to discuss, or more accurately, argue about the topic proved inspired.

Some of this week's greatest hits included: "I find it very hard to remember any of your punditry. Very, very difficult."

Surprise, surprise.....that comment came from Joe but Oisin wasn't behind the door in fighting back.

"I knew when you were bored in studio because you were almost off the chair. I looked at that and thought 'Joe's bored, here we got….he's going to have a pop'. And that generally happened," said the former Armagh star in a comment which elicited a fiery response from the 1993 Derry All-Ireland award winner.

'It wasn't gratuitous. It's very insulting for you Oisin to describe me that way."

This week's production, which also includes former Offaly hurling star Michael Duignan telling Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh about some of the things that he wishes he hadn't said on live TV, gives a fascinating insight into almost diametrically opposed views on what constitutes authentic GAA punditry.

Brolly revels in GAA panto villain role

Brolly freely admitted that he revels in playing the GAA's "panto villain".

"The vast majority of GAA folk are just not interested in heavy statistical analysis. They are just not interested in it Oisin. You know that yourself.

"In the end, telly is entertainment. That's why people say 'wow…did you see Roy Keane last night? Wasn't it fantastic?'

"Chris Faloon told me when he owned the Fort Bar in Dungannon that everybody crowded in for the championship game and the Sunday Game came on and as soon as I came on people started firing the shoes at the television. They had to get up and turn it off.

"This is the fun. The panto villain thing. People enjoy it. They love it.

"There's no right or wrong. In the end, it's debate. You might turn out to be wrong afterwards. You might be right."

Brolly's trenchant criticism of Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh after his cynical foul on Monaghan's Conor McManus in the 2013 All-Ireland Football quarter-final caused uproar

'I wasn't learning anything from Joe'

However, McConville wasn't convinced as he recalled the uproar that followed the then RTE pundit's criticism of Sean Cavanagh's infamous cynical foul on Conor McManus during the 2013 All-Ireland Football quarter-final between Tyrone and Monaghan at Croke Park.

"He's a brilliant footballer," Brolly declared in the RTE studio, "but you can forget about Sean Cavanagh as a man."

McConville said: "I always found Joe entertaining but I didn't feel as though I was learning about the game. On that occasion, what was I learning about the game? Everybody knew what was after happening."

Eight years on, the Derryman remains unrepentant for his criticism of what he says was a "systematic" approach by the Tyrone team that year of hauling down opponents, thereby "defacing the game".

"It was nothing about 'learning' about the game. I was setting the terms of the debate to the authorities of the GAA," recalled an indignant Brolly.

"It was bringing the game into disrepute and whenever they gave him match of the match after what he had done to Conor McManus, for me it was a scandal.

"Scholarly articles appeared in the Irish Times about it. 'Was this a turning point in society?'…..all that sort of guff.

"But the point was in the end, it was terrific entertainment. People rose to it all over the country. There wasn't a bar in the country that it wasn't been talked about.

"But I was genuinely enraged about what was happening to the game. I had lost it. I was completely furious."

'That's a very disrespectful thing to say'

McConville says his biggest frustration with Brolly's punditry is that he knows the Dungiven man has all the tactical awareness to educate the viewers but instead opts for the cheap quip which he knows will generate headlines.

"Before we started today, we talked for about 40 minutes and we were talking mainly about coaching and Joe was talking about formations and we talked a little bit about Dungiven. There's a coaching background there with you Joe? Am I right? So why do we not get any of that."

Joe trenchantly rejected McConville's assertion, insisting: "You do get that. I used to work really hard on the video packages which showed how Donegal played. Showed exactly how they stacked up zonally. Where the weak spots were.

"Hold on a second, you said it. That's a very disrespectful thing to say. I used to work very hard with that. Right up to the bitter end."

Give this week's podcast a good listen. The written word doesn't do it justice.