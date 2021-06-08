Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Michael Murphy was injured in the early stages of Donegal's draw against Monaghan on 22 May

Donegal manager Declan Bonner says Michael Murphy will be available for the county's Ulster Championship opener against Down on 27 June.

Murphy sustained a hamstring injury early in the drawn Football League game against Monaghan on 22 May.

He then missed the drawn contest with Armagh a week later and will play no part in Saturday's Division One semi-final against Dublin.

"Michael's not too far away but won't be involved this weekend," said Bonner.

"We'll have him ready for championship and that's the priority at this stage."

Donegal will take on the Dubs at Kingspan Breffni which will be their final competitive game before the provincial preliminary-round tie in Newry.