Paul Geaney scored two of Kerry's six goals

A first-half attacking masterclass lifted Kerry to a resounding 6-15 to 1-14 win over Tyrone in a one-sided Division One semi-final in Killarney.

Kerry scored five goals in the first half to open up an unassailable 14-point lead at the break.

Tiernan McCann scored the only goal for Tyrone, whose slight improvement after the break was not enough to influence the result.

Kerry's win rules out the possibility of a Division One final.

Due to championship commitments, Tyrone and Dublin both needed to win Saturday's semi-finals to set up a decider.

Instead, Tyrone must regroup ahead of their Ulster Championship opener against Cavan in Omagh on 10 July with Kerry beginning their Munster campaign on 26 June at home to Clare.

In the build-up to the game, Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher conceded that Kerry represented a "step up" from their recent Ulster opponents in the League and so it proved as the Kingdom conjured an unstoppable performance to run riot at Fitzgerald Stadium.

David Clifford, Gavin White, Dara Moynihan, Paul Geaney (2) and Jack Barry all found the back of the net for Kerry, who emphatically reinforced their reputation as one of Gaelic football's most devastating attacking outfits.

