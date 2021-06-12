Cavan suffered their third relegation in as many years after reaching Division One in 2018

Cavan will play Division Four football next season after falling to a shock 3-11 to 0-18 defeat by Wicklow in the Division Three play-off in Navan.

Seanie Furlong was the star man for Wicklow with two goals, the second coming from a penalty, with Patrick O'Connor also finding the net.

Thomas Galligan, Conor Brady and Conor Madden missed goal chances for Cavan.

It is the Ulster champions' third successive relegation having achieving promotion to Division One in 2018.

The result caps another disappointing league campaign for Mickey Graham's men and raises further questions ahead of their Ulster Championship quarter-final against Tyrone in Omagh on 10 July.

With Cavan slow to settle, Wicklow knocked over three scores inside the opening six minutes through Andy Maher, Mark Kenny and Eoin Darcy.

But Cavan, who demonstrated their resilience on more than one occasion during last year's triumphant Ulster Championship campaign, responded by taking control with Conor Madden opening their account before frees from Patrick Lynch and Gearoid McKiernan levelled matters.

The first quarter ended with Conor Brady edging Cavan ahead before both sides squandered major goal chances shortly after the first water break. Dave Devereux fired wide of Raymond Galligan's right-hand post before All Star Thomas Galligan rattled the crossbar at the other end.

Less than two minutes later, though, O'Connor succeeded where Devereux had failed as the corner forward clinically slotted low into Galligan's net after finding a gap in the Cavan defence to end a 20-minute scoring drought for the Garden County.

And while O'Connor added a point after Seanie Furlong's score, Cavan ensured they went in at the break trailing by a single point through McKiernan, Conor Smith and Raymond Galligan's monster free.

Furlong nets double as Wicklow pull clear

Having started the first half inauspiciously, Lynch and Thomas Galligan scores nudged Cavan into a slender advantage before Wicklow once again sprung into action at the other end as Furlong found the bottom corner with aplomb after Padraig Faulkner had misjudged the bounce of the ball.

With the Cavan defence seemingly shellshocked, Conor Byrne had the chance to raise Wicklow's third green flag but fired wide after losing his footing as he pulled the trigger.

As it were, Wicklow's third came from the penalty spot after Darcy had been tripped, and while Galligan went the right way, he could only tip Furlong's effort into the net as Davy Burke's side opened up a six-point advantage.

Following the second water break, Brady looked certain to score Cavan's first goal when he skipped past the Wicklow defence only for goalkeeper Mark Jackson to make a crucial intervention to force the ball behind with Raymond Galligan missing the resultant '45.

Both sides continued to exchange scores during an end-to-end final quarter, but the goal that would have set up a grandstand finale eluded Cavan, with Conor Madden spurning their most presentable chance when he fired wide as Wicklow held on to seal a remarkable result and send the Anglo-Celt Cup holders crashing down to the bottom tier.