Allianz Hurling Leagues round-up: Down well beaten as Derry defeat Donegal
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Derry claimed their first league win of the season with a dramatic 3-22 to 3-21 win over Donegal at Ballinascreen.
The victory lifts the Oak Leafers off the bottom of Division 2B and damages Donegal's promotion push.
Elsewhere in the Allianz Hurling Leagues, Offaly sealed promotion to Division One with a thumping win over Down.
Louth are also celebrating promotion, to Division 3A, after a 3-16 to 0-15 win against Fermanagh.
For Derry, goals from Se McGuigan and Brian Cassidy helped the hosts to a five-point half-time lead only for Donegal to fight back with Ciaran Mathewson and Gerry Gilmore finding the back of the net to bring the game level as they approached injury-time.
Having had a late penalty claim dismissed, Donegal were reduced to 14 with Conor O'Grady shown a red card before Derry skipper Cormac O'Doherty slotted over the winning point.
The result saw Derry leapfrog Roscommon who remain without a point having suffered a heavy 4-25 to 0-10 defeat by table topping Kildare.
In Divison 2A, Offaly secured promotion with a round to spare as they hammered Down 5-25 to 1-19 in Tullamore.
Down will conclude their campaign next Sunday at home to relegation-threatened Meath.
Like Offaly, Louth also sealed their promotion in style with a thumping 3-16 to 0-16 win over Fermanagh in Division 3B.
Elsewhere in 3B, Cavan claimed their first win of the season with a 1-20 to 1-17 win over Leitrim, who finish the campaign bottom of the table without any points.
ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE RESULTS
Saturday
|Division 1A
|Limerick
|0-33
|Cork
|2-19
|Division 1B
|Antrim
|1-21
|Wexford
|2-18
|Dublin
|2-23
|Clare
|0-34
|Division 2A
|Kerry
|4-30
|Wicklow
|1-17
Sunday
|Division 1A
|Westmeath
|0-16
|Tipperary
|4-27
|Galway
|v
|Waterford
|Pearse Stadium - 15:45
|Division 1B
|Kilkenny
|1-29
|Laois
|0-22
|Division 2A
|Meath
|0-17
|Carlow
|5-28
|Offaly
|5-25
|Down
|1-19
|Division 2B
|Roscommon
|0-10
|Kildare
|4-25
|Derry
|3-22
|Donegal
|3-21
|Division 3B
|Leitrim
|1-17
|Cavan
|1-20
|Louth
|3-16
|Fermanagh
|0-15