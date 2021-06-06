Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal manager Mickey McCann saw his side defeated by a Cormac O'Doherty point deep into injury-time

Derry claimed their first league win of the season with a dramatic 3-22 to 3-21 win over Donegal at Ballinascreen.

The victory lifts the Oak Leafers off the bottom of Division 2B and damages Donegal's promotion push.

Elsewhere in the Allianz Hurling Leagues, Offaly sealed promotion to Division One with a thumping win over Down.

Louth are also celebrating promotion, to Division 3A, after a 3-16 to 0-15 win against Fermanagh.

For Derry, goals from Se McGuigan and Brian Cassidy helped the hosts to a five-point half-time lead only for Donegal to fight back with Ciaran Mathewson and Gerry Gilmore finding the back of the net to bring the game level as they approached injury-time.

Having had a late penalty claim dismissed, Donegal were reduced to 14 with Conor O'Grady shown a red card before Derry skipper Cormac O'Doherty slotted over the winning point.

The result saw Derry leapfrog Roscommon who remain without a point having suffered a heavy 4-25 to 0-10 defeat by table topping Kildare.

In Divison 2A, Offaly secured promotion with a round to spare as they hammered Down 5-25 to 1-19 in Tullamore.

Down will conclude their campaign next Sunday at home to relegation-threatened Meath.

Like Offaly, Louth also sealed their promotion in style with a thumping 3-16 to 0-16 win over Fermanagh in Division 3B.

Elsewhere in 3B, Cavan claimed their first win of the season with a 1-20 to 1-17 win over Leitrim, who finish the campaign bottom of the table without any points.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE RESULTS

Saturday

Division 1A Limerick 0-33 Cork 2-19

Division 1B Antrim 1-21 Wexford 2-18 Dublin 2-23 Clare 0-34

Division 2A Kerry 4-30 Wicklow 1-17

Sunday

Division 1A Westmeath 0-16 Tipperary 4-27 Galway v Waterford Pearse Stadium - 15:45

Division 1B Kilkenny 1-29 Laois 0-22

Division 2A Meath 0-17 Carlow 5-28 Offaly 5-25 Down 1-19

Division 2B Roscommon 0-10 Kildare 4-25 Derry 3-22 Donegal 3-21