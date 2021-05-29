Armagh hosted Donegal at the Athletic Grounds in the Division One North encounter

Donegal and Tyrone squeezed into the Division One semi-finals as they fought back to earn dramatic draws against Armagh and Monaghan.

Armagh and Monaghan looked set for the semi-finals as they led by four and three points late on only for them to drop into the relegation play-offs.

Two points from the outstanding Patrick McBrearty helped Donegal snatch a 1-16 to 1-16 draw at the Athletic Grounds.

Tyrone's 0-14 to 0-14 draw at Omagh saw them pip Armagh on their head to head.

Both the Red Hands and Armagh finished in three points from their three matches - one point behind Donegal - with Monaghan on two points after letting a lead slip for their second successive weekend.

The two matches saw 500 spectators at the Athletic Grounds and Healy Park following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and the lucky few were able to witness entertaining contests.

Armagh again blow their chance

After wasting a chance to beat Tyrone last weekend, Armagh are likely to feel ever more upset about not putting Donegal away in the Athletic Ground contest.

While the superb Patrick McBrearty's eight points kept Donegal in the contest, there was still an inescapable feeling that Armagh attempted to shut up shop too early as they retreated into their own half and allowed Donegal to chip away at the margin in the closing stages.

Jemar Hall's fisted point on 62 minutes put Armagh 1-16 to 1-12 ahead but McBrearty responded with two efforts from play within three minutes and Ciaran Thompson's blasted effort over the bar on 67 - which should have found the net - left only one in it before Niall O'Donnell levelled in the second minute of injury-time.

Stefan Campbell's early excellence, as he responded brilliantly to his missed penalty against Tyrone, helped Armagh forge a 0-6 to 0-1 lead as his three points and strong running caused the Donegal defence major problems.

At that stage, Donegal were having huge problems breaking Armagh's two defensive lines with the ball being turned over regularly which allowed the home side to break at pace.

A Ryan McHugh score began a run of three straight Donegal points but while two McBrearty points left the visitors only two behind again, points from the O'Neill brothers Rian and Oisin put Armagh 0-10 to 0-6 up at the break.

Michael Langan's emphatic finish to the roof of the net after he escaped Aaron McKay cut Armagh's lead to two after the break but after outscoring the home side 0-5 to 0-2 during a 10-minute period, Donegal looked back to square one when Armagh substitute Tiernan Kelly finished to the net after Campbell's driving run and perfectly weighted fisted pass.

But Armagh's nerve then seemed to fail them in the closing stages as McBrearty's brilliance ended Donegal's escape act.

Tyrone took on Monaghan at Healy Park

Monaghan denied by Tyrone fightback

At Omagh, Monaghan forward Conor McManus, making his first competitive start in 2021, opened the scoring and he went on to chalk up a 0-6 tally.

Darren McCurry replied with two points as he followed up his seven points against Armagh last week and the hosts went on to earn a 0-7 to 0-4 half-time advantage with Tyrone's Cormac Monroe black-carded just before the break.

The second half was a see-saw affair with Monaghan rattling over the first five points along with having Michael Brannigan black-carded.

McManus accounted for two while Dessie Ward, Stephen O'Hanlon and Conor McCarthy were also on target.

Back came Tyrone with three of their own and then four without reply from the Farney men as the lead switched hands.

Monaghan lost Jack McCarron to a black card for the final minutes and Tyrone fought back and levelled through Conor McKenna before Mattie Donnelly edged them in front deep into added time.

The visitors hit the final score as Ryan McAnespie levelled with a last-gasp point but it was not enough for them to avoid the relegation play-offs.