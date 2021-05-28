Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan and Derry met in the all-Ulster Division Three North battle at Kingspan Breffni

Derry and Fermanagh booked Division Three promotion play-offs as the Oak Leafers beat Cavan to send the Breffnimen into a relegation play-off.

Shane McGuigan's eight points helped Derry edge out Cavan 1-16 to 2-11 at Kingspan Breffni as it was Fermanagh 1-15 Longford 0-18 in Enniskillen.

Derry led by seven midway through the second half but had to hang on after a Martin Reilly goal.

Sean Quigley's fisted point deep in injury-time secured Fermanagh's safety.

A Cavan draw would have seen the Ulster Champions join Derry in the promotion play-offs but the Breffnimen paid for an awful third quarter as they failed to score before the waterbreak which means that their late revival came too late.

At Brewster Park meanwhile, knowing that a draw was going to be enough following Quigley's fisted equaliser after word of Cavan's defeat had come through, Fermanagh played keep ball in the closing 90 seconds of action before the final whistle confirmed their safety from the threat of a second successive relegation.

Topsy turvy Breffni contest

The Breffni contest was a topsy turvy affair as two points apiece from McGuigan and Niall Loughlin helped the visitors lead 0-5 to 0-0 after nine minutes before Cavan replied with four straight points.

Gearoid McKiernan's goal on 25 minutes put Cavan ahead as he rose above Derry keeper Odhran Lynch to flick a high ball to the net before he quickly added another free but the Oak Leafers were on terms almost immediately as the excellent Loughlin blasted past Raymond Galligan after a mazy run.

After edging 1-7 to 1-6 ahead in first-half injury-time, Derry hit six unanswered points in the third quarter highlighted by stunning long-range scores from McGuigan and energetic midfielder Emmett Bradley.

But once again, the match turned as Cavan outscored Derry 1-4 to 0-1 in the 14 minutes after the water break.

Reilly's palmed 66th-minute goal after a Padraig Faulkner long-range effort had come back off the woodwork before being played in again by Oisin Kiernan, helped Cavan cut the margin to only two but while a McKiernan free left the minimum between the sides a minute later, McGuigan's seventh and eighth points closed out the match.

The Slaughtneil man's final score was a sensational free from the right touchline as his sweet left-foot again delivered.

Sean Quigley hit an early goal for Fermanagh at Brewster Park

Fermanagh survive first-half collapse

Fermanagh survived a first-half collapse to retain their place in Division Three as they snatched a draw with Longford at Brewster Park.

In front of a 500-strong home support, Fermanagh made the perfect start when Sean Quigley netted inside the opening minute. The forward collected Stephen McGullion's ball, spun away from his marker and rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

Quigley then knocked over two quick frees to give Ryan McMenamin's men a five-point lead but Robbie Smyth kicked the first of six first-half points to get Longford on the board.

Darren Gallagher pulled off a superb piece of defending to deny Quigley his second goal of the game after the Fermanagh forward sidestepped goalkeeper Paddy Colum, but the midfielder got back on the line to gather Quigley's attempt with the goal gaping.

Play was pulled back for a free and Quigley scored his sixth point of the game, however Gallagher's goalline intervention marked as a turning point as Fermanagh frustrations grew.

Smyth's left boot was instrumental in reducing the score and capitalising on growing Fermanagh indiscipline before Rian Brady's point from play levelled the game shortly after the water break.

Darragh McGurn popped over two points to give Fermanagh some respite and the sides looked like they would head in level at the break, however home goalkeeper Chris Snow touched the ball on the ground outside his area and received a black card, which allowed Smyth to give Longford a 0-10 to 1-6 lead at half-time.

Quigley digs Fermanagh out of a hole

Longford continued their momentum after the restart as Dessie Reynolds and Smyth pushed the Midlanders three points ahead. However Aidan Breen started a comeback before Quigley struck two points to equalise and take his tally to the day to 1-6.

McGurn's long-range point swung the momentum back in Fermanagh's favour by the water break and Quigley put daylight between the sides with another effort from distance.

Joseph Hagan and Brady forced another twist as the game was all square once more but Gary Rogers was sent off for an off the ball collision as Longford played the final 10 minutes with 14 men.

Breen immediately capitalised for Fermanagh however Brady and Darragh Doherty swiftly turned the game in Longford's favour.

With a relegation play-off looming, Quigley dug Fermanagh out of a hole when he pushed over the equaliser inside the final minute to secure Fermanagh's position in Division three.

Longford finish bottom of the Division North table and head to the relegation play-offs with Cavan.