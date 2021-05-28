Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal will be without experienced forward Geraldine McLaughlin against Mayo

Donegal coach Davy McLaughlin says Saturday's Division 1A encounter with Mayo will be a good indicator of where his side are in the Ladies Football League pecking order.

Mayo fought back against Galway to win by one point in their opener while Donegal eased past Westmeath.

"We would see them as one of the top four or five teams in the country," McLaughlin told Donegal Live. external-link

"They will be a bit of a benchmark for us."

Moville man McLaughlin, who won the All-Ireland in 2015 and returned to the county's coaching set-up this season under Maxi Curran, said he was "happy enough" with Donegal's 2-13 to 1-07 victory over Westmeath but feels "we will get a better idea of where we are at when we play Mayo".

McLaughlin's daughter Niamh, who captains the side,netted the only two goals in Ballybofey, with the first coming just 18 seconds into the game.

The main concern for Donegal is the loss of veteran Geraldine McLaughlin, who made her 100th appearance in the green-and-gold jersey against Westmeath, but came off with an injury in the match's final 10 minutes.

Mayo had to fight hard for their win last Saturday, clawing back 1-4 without reply in the final five minutes of their derby with Galway, to secure a one-point win at MacHale Park.

Sunday's Ulster thrillers

Division 2A throws up all-Ulster encounters as Tyrone are to face Cavan in Omagh on Sunday afternoon, while Ulster champions Armagh throw-in against Monaghan in the Athletic Grounds at the same time.

Cavan's Sinead Greene could prove to be dangerous for the Red Hands, as she finished last week's game against Monaghan 1-1, while still playing a pivotal role for the Breffni defence.

New manager, Gerry Moane will too be feeling optimistic following Cavan's 3-11 to 2-10 win over Monaghan at Clones.

Their Tyrone opponents however, narrowly missed out to Armagh in a one-point defeat, despite edging seven points clear in the first 20 minutes of the match.

The Orchard County will be aiming to repeat the result of last year's Ulster final against Monaghan, with the hopes of promotion on the line.

Armagh defeated Monaghan in last year's Ulster final

Although they proved successful against Tyrone in the league's opening round, it wasn't as devastating a win as they might have hoped for, with a late penalty in their favour turning the tables.

Elsewhere in Division 3A, Roscommon face Down in Kiltoom, and the Mourne county will definitely be seeking a comeback following their round one fall to Sligo.

However, Roscommon are coming off an emphatic 3-10 to 1-12 win against All-Ireland Junior Champions Fermanagh, who are up against Sligo at home this weekend.

In Division 4A, Leitrim will face Derry and Louth will meet Antrim on Sunday.

With Antrim conquering Derry by 12 points - slotting five goals in the process - at Celtic Park last weekend, they look favourites to win against Louth, who conceded 3-14 to Leitrim.

Ladies Football League fixtures

Saturday

Division 1A Donegal v Mayo Ballybofey, 18:00 BST

Division 1B Cork v Dublin Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 19:35

Sunday

Division 1A Galway v Westmeath Pearse Stadium, 14:00

Division 1B Tipperary v Waterford Clonmel, 14:00

Division 2A Wexford v Meath Wexford Park, 14:00 Kerry v Clare Austin Stack Park, 14:00

Division 2B Tyrone v Cavan Healy Park, 14:00 Armagh v Monaghan Athletic Grounds, 14:00

Division 3A Fermanagh v Sligo Kinawley, 14:00 Roscommon v Down Kiltoom, 15:00

Division 3B Longford v Laois Pearse Park, 14:00 Wicklow v Kildare Aughrim, 14:00

Division 4A Louth v Antrim Dundalk, 14:00 Leitrim v Derry Ballinamore, 14:00