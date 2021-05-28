Donegal and Armagh - like all four teams in Division One North - can reach the league semi-finals but also are not safe from the threat of relegation

Allianz Football League coverage Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 29-30 May Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Foyle Digital channels, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website from 14:30 BST on Saturday and 13:30 on Sunday

Armagh and Donegal have injury concerns for Saturday's crucial Athletic Grounds meeting in a Division One North where all four teams could be relegated.

Michael Murphy may not feature again in the league after suffering an apparent hamstring injury against Monaghan although this hasn't been confirmed.

Armagh quartet Aidan Forker, James Morgan, Paddy Burns and Ryan Kennedy were injured in the defeat by Tyrone.

All four look set to miss out with Burns possibly out for the season.

Burns came on as a first-half substitute as Armagh suffered a plethora of early injuries last weekend and his late departure left Kieran McGeeney's side having to finish the match with 14 men after all their five substitution windows had already been used.

McGeeney was left bemused by the new substitute regulations which meant that he was forced into a unwanted double substitution at one stage in the first half by the numbers game.

The attrition from last weekend means the Armagh boss will have to dip further into his squad after opting for a settled team in the opening win over Monaghan and defeat by the Red Hands.

The likes of Stephen Sheridan, Niall Rowland and Jack Grugan may come into contention for starts although Mark Shields will not be an option for the manager as he has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season by injury.

Murphy had to be replaced in the opening 10 minutes of last weekend's home draw against Monaghan when Donegal fought back from nine points down in the opening period to snatch a 1-20 to 4-11 draw.

Donegal's defending was shambolic in the first half and it will not be a surprise if the likes of Stephen McMenamin and Paddy McGrath are handed starts after coming on as substitutes a week ago.

In the last meeting between the sides, Donegal earned an utterly dominant 1-22 to 0-13 win in the Ulster semi-final in November with the margin actually flattering the Orchard men.

Seven months on, the 400 or so Armagh fans allowed to attend Saturday's evening contest will expect much better but their team's failure to exploit a glorious opportunity to beat Tyrone last weekend will be a cause of concern for the Orchard County faithful.

Division One North Team P W D L SD PTS Donegal 2 1 1 0 +2 3 Tyrone 2 1 0 1 +3 2 Armagh 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Monaghan 2 0 1 1 -4 1

McManus handed Monaghan start

Conor McManus is scheduled to make his first competitive start of 2021 for Monaghan after being named for their contest against Tyrone at Healy Park.

McManus' inclusion at full-forward for Aidan Woods in the only change in the Monaghan starting line as he lines up alongside hat-trick hero from last weekend Conor McCarthy.

Monaghan must win to have any hope of avoiding a relegation play-off against one of the bottom two teams in Division One South.

A Monaghan victory would see Tyrone in the relegation play-off although it's possible a narrow Farney County win might not be enough to guarantee their Division One survival if Donegal lose by a tight margin at the Athletic Grounds.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Karl O'Connell, Karl McMenamin, Ryan McAnespie; Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle; Stephen O'Hanlon, Aaron Mulligan, Micheal Bannigan; Conor McCarthy, Conor McManus, Sean Jones.

WEEKEND ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One North Armagh v Donegal Athletic Grounds - 19:30 BST Tyrone v Monaghan Omagh - 19:30

Division Three North Cavan v Derry Kingspan Breffni - 15:00 Fermanagh v Longford Enniskillen - 15:00

Division Three South Wicklow v Limerick Aughrim - 15:00 Offaly v Tipperary Tullamore - 15:00

Division Four South Carlow v Wexford Cullen Park - 17:00

Sunday

Division One South Galway v Dublin Tuam - 15:45 Roscommon v Kerry Dr Hyde Park- 15:45

Division Two North Westmeath v Down Mullingar - 13:45 Mayo v Meath Castlebar - 13:45

Division Two South Clare v Cork Ennis - 13:45 Laois v Kildare Portlaoise - 13:45