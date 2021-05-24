Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Monaghan's fans are not being encouraged to attempt to get tickets for their county's game against Tyrone on Saturday in Omagh

The GAA says that only home fans should be among the 500 spectators allowed to attend this weekend's Allianz League games in Northern Ireland.

One hundred complimentary tickets will be split equally between non-playing members of the respective panels and officials from both counties.

The remaining 400 tickets will go on sale in the host county only.

The GAA said the decision had been taken "with cross border travel for non-essential reasons discouraged".

This also followed discussions with Ulster GAA.

For the remainder of the Leagues, tickets being sold via county boards will cost £15 for Division One and Two Football League games and Antrim's Division One Hurling League games and £10 for all game in the other divisions.

Meanwhile, the Hurling League Division One B game between Kilkenny and Wexford has been rescheduled for this Sunday at Nowlan Park.

The game had to be postponed last weekend because of three positive Covid-19 tests in the Wexford squad.