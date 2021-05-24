The GAA Social: Pain was 'horrific' - Meath legend Geraghty recalls brain aneurysm

Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Graham Geraghty celebrates Meath's All-Ireland triumph in 1999 with daughter Sophia in the Sam Maguire Cup

In episode three of The GAA Social podcast, Meath's All-Ireland winning captain Graham Geraghty relives how he survived the biggest battle of life.

The 48-year-old won two All-Ireland titles with the Royals along with two All-Star awards in a glittering playing career.

Geraghty recalls the ordeal of suffering a brain aneurysm and spending over two weeks in a Dublin hospital amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Clann na nGael club-man, who is now part of the Meath U20s coaching set-up, was rushed to hospital last October after feeling unwell at work.

"It was a bit scary at times - I didn't realise the seriousness of it," said the father-of-four. "I had a serious bleed and had to have an operation. The following day I had a seven-and-a-half hour operation to rectify the bleed.

"The doctor said there was a possibility I wouldn't make it - I didn't care I was in so much pain.

"The first week of the recovery was horrific. On a scale of 1-10 the pain was probably 15. I couldn't stick it - at one stage I was in so much pain I just said 'I've had enough, if you want to take me, take me'.

"Because of Covid I didn't see any family or friends in my 16 days in hospital. A lot of things go through your mind - are you going to see your family and friends again?

Graham Geraghty won three Leinster SFC titles with Meath

"My recovery has generally been good although I get very tired and have to have a couple of maps a nap. I'll take that any day - I'm very lucky not to have any real side-effects."

Geraghty discusses how an African priest helped his recovery while he look backs on the big games and big hits from a remarkable career.

He also reflects on his soccer talents and how he once caught the eye of Sir Alex Ferguson and his time as an Arsenal trainee.

This week's programme features another story of overcoming illness as Roscommon Ladies player Rochelle Mullaney takes us through her journey after being diagnosed with cervical cancer in February.

She is now on the road to recovery and is itching to get back on the pitch for her county this season.