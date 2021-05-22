Stefan Campbell's penalty miss was a crucial moment in the Athletic Ground contest

Tyrone punished a Stefan Campbell penalty miss as the Red Hands earned a vital 2-15 to 2-10 Division One win.

Armagh were leading by a point at the Athletic Grounds when Niall Morgan saved Campbell's 51st-minute kick.

Within five minutes, Tyrone moved four up as Darragh Canavan's superb pass set up substitute Mark Bradley's goal.

Peter Harte and Jarlath Og Burns hit goals as it was 1-7 apiece at half-time with Conor Turbitt netting for Armagh just before Campbell's penalty miss.

Armagh playmaker Rian O'Niall ended up on the losing side despite starring for Kieran McGeeney's side as he set up both goals, with his pass for Turbitt's strike simply sensational.

That was in spite of Armagh's tactic of playing with only one man up front for much of the contest as they attempted to hit the Red Hands on the break.

After their opening defeat by Donegal, Tyrone move level with Armagh on two points with Declan Bonner's side leading the Division One North table by a point heading into next weekend's final round of round-robin games following their thrilling home draw with Monaghan on Saturday.

Armagh's disappointment will only have been compounded by the attritional nature of the contest as injuries to half-backs Ryan Kennedy and Aidan Forker contributed to their five first-half substitutes with James Morgan withdrawn after he picked up a yellow card and Jemar Hall and Greg McCabe also replaced.

Two points from the lively Darren McCurry helped Tyrone to a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the eighth minute and he was also involved in Harte's 10th-minute goal as the Errigal Ciaran finished emphatically to the net after his club-mate Canavan had turned over a Blaine Hughes kickout.

However, Armagh quickly responded with a goal of their own with O'Neill combining brilliant with brother Oisin before unselfishly squaring for Burns to palm to the net.

After a McCurry point restored a two-point lead for Tyrone, two Rory Grugan points levelled the contest by the 23rd-minute and there were was no more than a point in it during the remainder of the opening period.

Following the resumption, Armagh seemed the more purposeful outfit amid O'Neill's continuing brilliance.

His 43rd-minute shot from a tight angle put the Orchard men one up and while two frees from last weekend's star debutant Paul Donaghy edged Tyrone back in front, O'Neill's marvellous angled pass over the Tyrone defence set up Turbitt's goal as the talented youngster held his nerve to round Morgan before planting the ball in the net.

The Armagh goal despite Grugan being in the sin-bin and following Mattie Donnelly's reply, the Orchard 14 had another glorious opportunity for a three-pointer only for Morgan to spread himself to block Campbell's attempted piledriver of a penalty down the middle of the goals.

As so often happens, the escape seemed to rejuvenate Tyrone as two more McCurry points edged them ahead before Bradley's soccer-style finish to the net in the 56th minute when he ran on to Canavan's perfectly-weighted pass.

Armagh could get no closer than three down in the closing 15 minutes action as late scores from Bradley and the industrious Conor Meyler meant a five-point winning margin that was somewhat flattering for the Red Hands.