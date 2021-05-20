Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kelly Mallon scored Armagh's first goal as they beat Mayo in the quarter-finals last year

Last year's All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship semi-finalists Armagh have been drawn with fellow Ulster counties Cavan and Monaghan, plus Mayo, for the round-robin group stages of this year's competition.

The quartet will contest Group A.

Tyrone join defending champions Dublin and Waterford in Group C.

Last year's beaten finalists Cork will take on Tipperary and Meath in Group B, while Group D will contain Galway, Kerry and Donegal.

Dublin are chasing a fifth consecutive Championship success in 2021.

Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan will take part in the only four-team group, with the top two from each of the four groups progressing to the quarter-final stage.

The Orchard county lost to Dublin in the last four of the 2020 competition after comprehensively and impressively seeing off Mayo in the quarter-finals.

The provincial championships will not be connected to the All-Ireland series this year with each province free to run off their respective competition later in the year, if they wish.

The Championship is set to start on the weekend of 10/11 July, with the All-Ireland final scheduled to take place on Sunday, 5 September.

All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship 2021 -

Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo

Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath

Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford

Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal

All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship 2021 -

Group A: Westmeath, Longford, Wexford, Sligo

Group B: Clare, Fermanagh, Leitrim

Group C: Roscommon, Kildare, Laois

Group D: Offaly, Down, Louth

Junior -

Five team group with top 4 to progress to semi-finals:

Antrim, Carlow, Derry, Limerick, Wicklow.