Last updated on .

Aishling Sheridan will be back in action for Cavan at Clones after starring in the recent AFL season Down Under

The Ladies National Football League gets underway this weekend with Donegal hosting Westmeath in Division 1A and a couple of attractive Ulster derbies down for decision in Division 2B.

With all Ulster sides in Sunday action, Donegal host Westmeath in Ballybofey.

Ulster champions Armagh face Tyrone at Healy Park with Monaghan taking on Cavan at Clones.

Aishling Sheridan will be available for Cavan after starring Down Under for Collingwood in the recent AFL season.

Sheridan, 24, will return to Australia for another campaign later this year after helping Collingwood reaching the AFL preliminary finals but has committed to the Breffni County for this summer.

Transition back to gaelic football 'difficult'

The Mullahoran woman says the transition back to gaelic football "has been a bit difficult" after such an intense AFL campaign which only ended a month ago.

"Last year when I came from Australia I had a full 10 or 12-week lockdown to prepare myself whereas I only had the 10 or 14 days this time," added the 24-year-old.

"[But] I've been doing my own extra bits every day to just get comfortable on the ball.

"Self-confidence is a big thing so just even getting more time holding the round ball as opposed to an oval ball, that can make a massive difference."

Cork are the defending National League champions having won the title in 2019 with last year's competition not taking place because of Coronavirus.

The Rebel County will be first in action on Friday evening when they face Tipperary in Division 1B at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Dublin, who won a fourth successive All-Ireland title in 2020 by beating Cork 1-10 to 1-5 in the decider, are in Division 1B along with the league holders and open their campaign against Waterford on Sunday at Parnell Park.

Tori McLaughlin (right) is captaining Tyrone this season

In their Division 2B campaign, Armagh will hoping to build on their impressive 2020 which included running Dublin close in a thrilling All-Ireland semi-final as well as edging out Monaghan in the provincial decider.

However the Orchard women will not underestimate a Tyrone team who have a new manager in Kevin McCrystal after he took over from Gerry Moane.

Armagh hammered the Red Hands on the way to last year's All-Ireland semi-finals but Carrickmore man McCrystal, who had a previous spell in charge of the Tyrone ladies in the early 2000s, can still call upon a strong squad despite the retirement of Shannon Lynch.

McCrystal's captain this year will be Strabane's Tori McLaughlin with Aghyaran's Aoibheann McHugh the vice-captain.

Elsewhere, All-Ireland Junior Champions Fermanagh begin their Division 3A season away to Roscommon with Down hosting Sligo in the same division also on Sunday at Teconnaught

Sunday's Division 4 games include the provincial derby between Derry and Antrim at Celtic Park.

LIDL LADIES NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Friday

Division 1B Cork v Tipperary Pairc Ui Chaoimh - 19:30 BST

Saturday

Division 1A Mayo v Galway Castlebar - 19:30

Sunday - 14:00 BST unless stated

Division 1A Donegal v Westmeath Ballybofey - 13:00

Division 1B Dublin v Waterford Parnell Park

Division 2A Meath v Kerry Navan - 15:00 Clare v Wexford Ennis

Division 2B Monaghan v Cavan Clones - 12:00 Tyrone v Armagh Omagh

Division 3A Down v Sligo Teconnaught Roscommon v Fermanagh Dr Hyde Park

Division 3B Laois v Kildare O'Moore Park - 17:30 Longford v Wicklow Pearse Park

Division 4A Leitrim v Louth Ballinamore Derry v Antrim Celtic Park