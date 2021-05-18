Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Who made it into Canavan and McConville's combined XV?

Tyrone versus Armagh in the early noughties. A rivalry that defined a generation of Ulster football, and indeed made its way onto the game's biggest stage.

Of that time, perhaps the two leading on-field protagonists were Peter Canavan and Oisin McConville.

In episode two of The GAA Social, Canavan and McConville are tasked with selecting the best Red Hand and Armagh line-ups from that era before having the onerous task of choosing a combined Tyrone/Armagh team from that era.

No questions marks on the latter mission, no more than 15 players and they must reach a consensus.

Unsurprisingly, every single position is contested. To hear the definitive XV, listen to this week's podcast on BBC Sounds from Tuesday 18 May.

To whet the appetite, let's take a look at some of the neck-and-neck match-ups debated by Canavan and McConville.

Full-back - Lawn, McAnallen or Bellew?

A three-way tussle for the number three jersey sees Canavan and McConville agonise over who to select out of the late Cormac McAnallen, Chris Lawn and Armagh's Francie Bellew.

Canavan: "Chris Lawn played his best football for Tyrone at full-back. Cormac came in in 2003 and ended up playing there and was rock solid.

"Unfortunately we never got to see Cormac McAnallen at his best. He was going to captain Tyrone to win All-Irelands, he was ambitious and he was going to go further.

"Full-back wasn't his best position, he would have been a good midfielder in the modern game. Covering ground, making hits and he loved to get forward as well.

"Chris Lawn, when you talk about leadership Chris took a number of players under his wing, coached them and helped them off the pitch as well.

"For us to get over the line, he played a massive role."

Chris Lawn was a hugely influential figure on and off the field for Tyrone

McConville "The thing about Francie was he was sort of a mainstay. I always think that his back was to the wall all the time.

"I hear Mugsy [former Tyrone forward Owen Mulligan] talking about him, he probably sums him up best in that they always had a real ding-dong battle and then would shake hands after the game.

"Physically and in every other way, he just gave it out. The only thing I'd say about Francie is after he came in in 2002 he was never replaced or taken off until he left in 2009."

Jordan versus Kernan and O'Rourke at wing half-back

Both legends fight their corner in the half-back line with Canavan plumping for Philip Jordan as McConville instead argues the spot must go to Aaron Kernan or Aidan O'Rourke.

McConville: "Aaron Kernan was consistently one of the best half-backs in the country from 2003.

"He was a mainstay, you just couldn't keep him out of the game. He was a Rolls Royce of a footballer.

"Aidan O'Rourke had a brilliant year in 2002, unbelievable All-Ireland final - if you don't believe me go back and have a look.

"I was [recently] asked to go back and watch the full All-Ireland final from 2002, I'd never watched the full game before uninterrupted and on my own. I couldn't believe how good a game Aidan O'Rourke had in it.

"He had longevity and played in several different positions in the half-back line."

"A Rolls Royce of a footballer" - Aaron Kernan had it all, says Oisin McConville

Canavan: "If we're going back to the early noughties, Philly Jordan was probably one of the most consistent wing half-backs.

"2003 he had a very good year, but in 2005 when we won it he added another dimension to his game in terms of his attacking prowess.

"All-Ireland final, his point against Kerry in the closing stages. Philly was an ever-present; a driving force within our team.

"He was tough, he was a marker. I would fid it hard to look past Philly Jordan for that XV.

The battle at full-forward

Perhaps the most hotly-contested position of all. Competition for places in a Tyrone/Armagh full-forward line is unsurprisingly intense. From Tyrone pair of Stephen O'Neill and Owen Mulligan to Armagh's Ronan Clarke and Steven McDonnell, the call for this one went right down to the wire.

Canavan: "Stephen O'Neill's performance in the [2005] Ulster final, you'll never see a better performance.

"Virtually unmarkable. He was the only man that made Francie Bellew look ordinary.

"Owen Mulligan against Down in 2003, in the Ulster final when Down were seven or eight points up.

"Watch some of the scores that he got that day to pull us back into it.

"That day he really stood up. Would Tyrone have won an All-Ireland in 2005 if it hadn't been for Mulligan's performances against Dublin, in the semi-final against Armagh? And in the final he was man of the match."

Francie Bellew and Owen Mulligan enjoyed some memorable battles

McConville: "Ronan Clarke played in the 2002 final at 19. He gave Seamus Moynihan, who was the toughest person I ever marked personally and had everything, Ronan Clarke gave him a run around, and came out the better of that duel.

"Injury robbed Ronan Clarke of a lot of his career.

"What Steven McDonnell did in 2003 was scary. I remember we played Limerick in Roscommon and he scored three goals. He just basically owned it, nobody else got a look-in.

"When he came in in 2000, to be honest in the changing room we were undecided about him. He played in 2000 and you could see from that point on how much he had worked on his game."

Find out who Peter Canavan and Oisin McConville selected for their combined Tyrone/Armagh XV on episode two of The GAA Social, which will be available on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport NI website on Tuesday 18 May.