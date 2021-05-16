Antrim fell short despite an impressive second-half display in which they scored three goals

Antrim fell short in their attempt to pull off a major shock against Kilkenny as the Cats secured a 1-28 to 3-15 win in a Nowlan Park thriller.

Eoin Cody scored Kilkenny's only goal to help the hosts establish an eight-point half-time lead.

Conal Cunning, Ciaran Clarke and Neil McManus all scored goals during a spirited second-half display in which Antrim rattled the home side's defence.

However, Kilkenny regained their composure to see out a seven-point win.

While Antrim ultimately came away empty-handed, this was another hugely encouraging performance against one of the country's most polished outfits in the second round of Division 1B fixtures.

Loughgiel's James McNaughton was influential with six points while the forwards regrouped after a chastening opening half to rattle the Kilkenny defence, and while they fell short, Darren Gleeson will undoubtedly draw plenty of positives and a great deal of pride after his players stood up to one of the sternest tests in inter-county hurling.

Hoping to build on last week's impressive win over Clare at Corrigan Park in Belfast, Antrim notched the opening score of the afternoon through Conor McCann but were quickly put on the back foot when Kilkenny knocked over six unanswered points.

Conal Cunning then spurned the game's first real goal chance when he forced a good save from Darren Brennan after 15 minutes having found some rare space in the Kilkenny defence.

Antrim boss Darren Gleeson will be pleased with how his team troubled Kilkenny in the second half

But having reduced the deficit to four points, Antrim were made to rue that missed goal chance as Cody clinically fired into the back of the net after being found by Ballyhale Shamrocks clubmate Richie Reid.

And while a mobile Kilkenny defensive unit, led by the imperious Padraig Walsh, largely dominated the Saffrons forwards, Keelan Molloy created another goal opportunity for the visitors when he surged beyond Conor Browne, leading to the James Stephens club captain's 10-minute spell in the sin bin for his foul on the Antrim midfielder.

However, from the resultant penalty, Brennan read Clarke's intentions and produced a fine save to protect Kilkenny's lead as the Cats - who were without seven-time All-Ireland winning centre-forward TJ Reid - went in at the break with an eight-point advantage.

Gleeson changes sparks Saffs fightback

Antrim boss Gleeson responded accordingly, moving McManus to full-forward as Molloy shifted to half-forward, and it paid dividends as the Saffrons enjoyed a remarkable purple patch during which they hit 2-3 in a breathless five-minute spell to revive hopes of an enormous scalp.

First, Cunning made up for his earlier miss when he fired into the net after being found by Ciaran Clarke.

Clarke - who hit 1-3 to add to the 1-11 he managed against Clare - quickly went from provider to scorer when he lashed the ball home from close range after Brennan had kept out McManus' goalbound shot.

While Antrim's quickfire double briefly restored parity, Kilkenny immediately regained their composure and drilled over eight unanswered scores either side of the second-half water break, including a wonderful first point of the game for Reid.

Antrim refused to lie down, however, and once again sparked hopes of a comeback when McManus hammered an excellent shot into Brennan's left-hand corner to reduce the deficit to four points.

McManus twice came close to scoring his second goal but the Antrim defence were unable to contain Kilkenny at the other end as Brian Cody's men finished strongly to run out seven-point winners as Alan Murphy top-scored with 13 points.

Their latest courageous display will give Antrim confidence ahead of next week's trip to Parnell Park to face Dublin, while Kilkenny will go in search of a third successive win when they host Wexford.