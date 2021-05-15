The Ulster counties were in action in the Division One North opener at Omagh

Donegal maintained their recent edge over Tyrone as they held off the 14-man Reds Hands 0-18 to 0-16 in a thrilling Football League Division One opener.

Paul Donaghy hit 0-10 in a sensational Tyrone debut but Donegal's third-quarter dominance at Omagh after Michael O'Neill's red card was crucial.

Donegal outscored the Red Hands 0-5 to 0-1 during that period and while Tyrone fought back, the visitors held on.

Tyrone had battled from three down to level at 0-10 to 0-10 by half-time.

However, the dismissal of Red Hands wing-back O'Neill after he picked up a second yellow card for a high challenge on Ryan McHugh was a pivotal moment with Donegal hitting three unanswered scores before going to extend their advantage to 0-15 to 0-11 by the 56th minute.

Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher were taking charge of the Tyrone senior team for the first time in a competitive game

Tyrone fall short despite dazzling Donaghy debut

Donaghy, called into the Tyrone panel by new managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher after helping Dungannon win the county title last year, produced a dazzling display of marksmanship, as he stroked over points with both feet.

However, Michael Murphy's six points were ultimately crucial to Donegal's success with Michael Langan, Patrick McBrearty, Jamie Brennan and Caolan McGonagle also hitting eye-catching points in a stunning exhibition of scoring at Healy Park.

Donegal's resolved has been questioned in some quarters following their shock Ulster Final defeat by Cavan last November.

Earlier this week, former Kerry star Marc O Se spoke of a perception that Declan Bonner's side possesses a "soft underbelly" in the new BBC Sport NI The GAA Social podcast but this performance was the appropriate response.

Donaghy was quickly off the mark for Tyrone as he cancelled out Murphy's opener and went to produce a tour de force of scoring.

His ability to kick points with both feet was wonderfully refreshing and best exhibited by his levelling point in first-half injury-time when he shimmied onto his left peg before stroking over his fourth score of the opening period.

His penultimate point was arguably even better as he fired over from distance with the outside of his right boot.

Donegal side has 13 Ulster Final starters

Donegal started with 13 of the team that lined out against Cavan in November with Caolan Ward and Ciaran Thompson coming in for Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Eoin McHugh.

The exchanges were even early on as Tyrone cancelled out Murphy's opening point to move ahead before McBrearty missed the game's first goals chance as he blazed over after a quick Shaun Patton kickout again caught out the Reds - just as one did in the Ulster Championship meeting last November.

Donaghy's second point in the 16th minute put Tyrone one ahead for the third time before Donegal responded with five of the next six scores to move 0-8 to 0-5 up.

However, the Red Hands fought back to level at 0-8 to 0-8 and while Donegal twice edged one up again, Tyrone were back on terms by the interval.

It could have even better better for the home with Donegal keeper Patton brilliantly tipping a goalbound Kieran McGeary effort out for a 45 - although the placed ball was then pointed by Niall Morgan.

O'Neill's red card a couple of minutes after the resumption was a huge moment as Donegal exploited the extra man to produce a scoring burst that proved decisive.

Jamie Brennan's 43rd-minute point with his left peg started the Donegal scoring sequence although Tyrone were still creating chances during the period as Frank Burns fired wide and a somewhat off-colour Conor McKenna saw an ambitious snapshot saved by Patton.

Donegal moved up four up on 56 minutes as Caolan McGonagle charged forward before stroking over a magnificent point and while Donaghy's sensational shooting saw the Red Hands get to within two on three occasions, that was as close as they got to Bonner's side.