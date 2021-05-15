Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim trailed by two going into injury-time

Antrim scored three injury-time points to claim a dramatic 1-15 to 3-8 victory and deny Mickey Harte a first win as Louth manager.

Louth captain Sam Mulroy scored a brilliant 64th minute goal, his second of the game, that looked to have given Louth victory.

But three superb late points, the last of which came from Ryan Murray who was then sent off in the final seconds, gave new manager Enda McGinley the perfect start to his reign and victory over his old Tyrone boss.

It was a thoroughly entertaining affair that was sparked into life after 14 minutes when Dermot McAleese smashed an outside-of-the-boot effort into the top corner to help Antrim to an early lead.

However Louth fought back with captain Mulroy at the heart of their forward play, scoring a penalty and then just two minutes later teeing up the unmarked Sean Marry for Louth's second goal as the pendulum swung in the home side's favour.

It was Mickey Harte's first game in charge of Louth after leaving Tyrone last year

Two points down at the half, Antrim knew they were very much in the contest and wrestled back their lead once Murray reappeared from his earlier black card.

Six second half frees and a lovely point on the turn from substitute Eoghan McCabe gave the Saffrons a two-point cushion.

As they looked to be losing grip of the contest, Louth surged again and recaptured the lead through a Ciaran Downey point and an exquisite Mulroy goal in which he collected the ball at pace, weaved through four tacklers and lashed the ball beyond Michael Byrne.

Victory was in sight for Harte's side, but Antrim levelled in injury-time with consecutive brilliant scores, one from each flank, from veteran forward Paddy Cunningham and Eunan Walsh.

Murray then calmly moved into space to send the pivotal point over the blackspot as McGinley's Antrim put the finishing touches on a dramatic revival.

Louth: M McEneaney; D Corcoran, D Campbell, D McKenny; L Jackson, A Williams (0-1), E Callaghan; B Duffy, C Byrne; A McDonnell, C Keenan (0-2), C Downey (0-1); S Marry (1-0), S Mulroy (2-2, 1f), D Byrne (0-2).

Subs: F Sheeky, J Clutterbuck, E Carolan, M Corcoran, E Duffy, T Durnin, L Grey, C McKeever, D Nally, R Nally, P Reilly.

Antrim: M Byrne; J McAuley, D Lynch, P Healy; M Jordan (0-1), J Laverty, D McAleese (1-0); C Stewart, N McKeever; R Murray(0-6, 4f), A Loughran, R McCann (0-1, 1f); O Eastwood (0-2, 2f), K Small, C Murray (0-2).

Subs: L Mulholland, R Johnston, M Sweeney, J Crozier, E McAteer, K Rice, P Cunningham (0-1), P McBride, E Walsh (0-1), N Delargy, E McCabe (0-1).