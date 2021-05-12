Kieran McGeeney has been in charge of Armagh since 2015

As we scribes habitually and perhaps shamefully often do, back in the day we had to find a suitable sporting analogy to frame the driven nature of Kieran McGeeney's intensity on the field of play for Armagh footballers.

In the early noughties, Roy Keane's iron will and complete refusal to accept anything but the highest standards of commitment and preparation from team-mates and indeed officialdom seemed to fit the bill.

It seemed almost appropriate that Kieran McGeeney was the man who had the ball in his hand when the final whistle was blown to herald Armagh's first and still sole All-Ireland Senior Football title in 2002.

Nearly 19 years on, McGeeney the manager, on a Zoom call ahead of his Armagh's side Division One North Football League opener against Monaghan, is in self-deprecating mood when asked whether he often thinks back to that September day.

"It probably doesn't fit in that much [in my thinking] at all to be honest. You just get caught up in what you're doing now," says the 49-year-old Armagh boss, whose side will be playing in the county's first Division One game since 2012.

"I have fellows I'm working with who weren't even born 20 years ago. It's funny when you might reference different players that they could look at and you know they are looking at you and thinking 'who the **** was he'.

"Talking about the likes of Ross [McQuillan] and the Forkers…..I played with their Dads. Just saying that makes you feel old.

"When you are looking out through your own eyes, you still see the world the same way you did 25 years ago. But the ones who are looking back at you are just seeing someone who is old and grey."

Kieran Donaghy's superb full-forward display helped end Armagh's All-Ireland title hopes at the quarter-finals stage in 2006

Donaghy joins McGeeney backroom team

McGeeney isn't saying whether the addition of former Kerry All-Star full-forward and regular TV pundit Kieran Donaghy will give his management team more street cred with the sceptical youngsters in his squad.

Now in his seventh year of an Armagh managerial reign which has not always run smoothly, McGeeney's backroom has had a major overhaul with former county skipper Ciaran McKeever and ex-Orchard senior keeper Ciaran McKinney now also involved.

"It seems to be the four Kierans (or Ciarans)," laughs McGeeney.

But it's inevitable the arrival of Donaghy, a man who helped destroyed Armagh's All-Ireland hopes in 2006 with a tour de force performance of unselfish full-forward play, has been garnering most of the headlines.

"The reason I went after Kieran was that he made a career out of bringing other people into the game and I think that was something we were missing in Armagh," added McGeeney.

"It's hard to explain to people but sometimes you can have too many good forwards. You need people to make them tick the way that [Ciaran] Kilkenny does for Dublin or Kieran would have done with Kerry. I thought Kieran would have had that and with his basketball background too."

McGeeney believes Donaghy's ebullient personality will also help lighten the mood in the Orchard squad.

"Kieran's a gregarious character and good fun. They find it hard to stop laughing at me all the time and it's good to find somebody else with a good sense of humour."

Jamie Clarke will not be part of McGeeney's squad this year but Ross McQuillan will be available after returning from Australia

Clarke opts out of 2021 squad

In terms of the personnel who will be on the field, Crossmaglen star Jamie Clarke will be a notable absentee this year after opting for another inter-county timeout but that will off-set to a greater or less degree by Ross McQuillan's availability after he cut short an Australian Football Rules career.

"Jamie is an exceptionally good fella. I have a lot of time for him personally. He's always straight up when he goes.

"Some people just have different paths in life. I don't think it's really got to do with the football or the commitment. They just tend to give commitment to other things."

Warming to his theme, McGeeney goes on to insist that the widespread perception that modern day inter-county football has become a chore for the majority of players is a myth.

"I would think the opposite. I think football now is far more enjoyable.

"[For most of my career] We did a pre-season in September and then another one in January and February and then another one in April and May. All we did was run. That's all we did.

"The summer months were great but you still ran until two weeks before the championship where you were allowed to sharpen up and do sprints.

"Now it's all football outside of pre-season, games scenarios and more football....

"I think it's a great time to be involved in football. It's moved on exponentially in terms of what they are doing for their players and even the kind of things that you can now access as a footballer."

Armagh will be 'whipping boys'

As regards this year's abbreviated league format with Armagh pitched in with Monaghan, Tyrone and Donegal in a Division One North after returning to the top grade for the first time in nine years, McGeeney can't resist indulging in some mind games as he speaks of their Ulster opponents regarding the Orchard side as "whipping boys".

But he makes no attempt to play down the importance of being back in Division One.

"In the past when the pressure has come on, we haven't responded as how we would have liked.

"Having those types of games when the pressure is on all the time. I think we have good players and a good squad but like everything else you have to learn to win these battles if you are going to win the wars and we've failed in a couple of those.

"Being in Division One is going to be paramount to the development of this squad."