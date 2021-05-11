Declan Bonner says Donegal must focus on the new season which starts with Saturday's Football League contest against Tyrone in Omagh

Declan Bonner shut down discussion on his Donegal side's Ulster Final defeat by Cavan in November after one question too many on the subject at a pre-National League briefing on Tuesday.

After answering a number of queries about his side's shock defeat, Bonner's patience snapped when defender Paul Brennan was also probed on the matter.

"Can we move away from the talk about Cavan in the Ulster Final? We're moving on to what we're doing at the minute. I don't want any more talk about what's going on the past," said Bonner.

The Donegal manager's side face their big Ulster rivals Tyrone in the Division One North Football League opener in Omagh on Saturday evening.

Bonner wanted to focus on that game and the season to come in Tuesday's news conference organised by the county board as opposed to yet more post-mortems on what went so badly wrong against Cavan at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh in November.

"We had good performances against Tyrone and Armagh and just came up short in the Ulster Final which was disappointing," added Bonner, who is in the fourth and final year of his current Donegal term.

Former Kerry star Marc O Se spoke of the perception that Donegal have a "soft underbelly" in BBC Sport NI's new podcast The GAA Social

'O Se can worry about Kerry'

"It's very difficult to put your finger on any one [thing that went particularly wrong]. We've moved on. We analysed it. We debriefed two weeks after that game. It's parked up and I'm not going to dwell too much on it to be honest," added the Donegal boss at the news conference held in Donegal's GAA Centre in Convoy.

"We're moving on to 2021 and looking at the challenge ahead and that starts on Saturday night against Tyrone. It's a new year. We're looking forward to it. The games are going to come thick and fast.

"We've still a relatively young squad apart from a couple of guys that are over the 30 mark and 90% of the group are still in their mid-20s.

"So it's a young squad but we hope they'll take the learnings from 2020 and move into 2021 and hopefully have a real sustained run in the championship and league."

Asked about former Kerry star Marc O Se's comment in BBC Sport NI's new GAA podcast The GAA Social of a perception that this Donegal team has a "soft underbelly", Bonner responded: "Marc can worry about Kerry. We'll worry about Donegal."

Prior to terminating the discussion on last year's Ulster Final, the Donegal boss did indicate that suggestions he was seriously considering his future in the aftermath of the defeat were wide of the mark.

"Any championship defeat is tough and something that you take time out to digest afterwards.

"Once the dust settled…..the effort these guys have put in over the last couple of years has been immense.

"We're just back at it these last number of weeks. These guys have done a huge amount of work on their own since the turn of the year but we've been back together for the last three weeks. The guys are really working hard."

League format 'not satisfactory'

Bonner says it's not a satisfactory state of affairs that prior to the Ulster SFC which starts for Donegal with a preliminary-round tie against Down in Newry on 27 June, his side are now effectively facing into a "mini-Ulster Championship" in their abbreviated Division One North campaign with further games to follow against Monaghan and Armagh over the following two weekends after Saturday's Healy Park contest.

Indeed in terms of this year's championship, Bonner believes serious consideration should have been given to adopting an Open Draw model.

"The Ulster Championship is the only competitive championship. That's the reality. You have four teams playing Division One Football and we have to go into a mini-Ulster Championship in the National League campaign and then straight into a championship series.

"And you've Cavan who came out last year and won that Ulster Championship so it's very competitive.

"Is it a level playing field? Definitely not.

Declan Bonner believes the GAA should have opted for an Open Draw football championship this year

"I thought this year it could have been an ideal opportunity to go with an open draw championship because there is going to be no gate revenue for the provincial councils (anyway)."

In common with BBC Sport NI GAA pundit Oisin McConville, Bonner believes Croke Park should have put up more "resistance" to senior inter-county GAA losing its elite status - which ultimately resulted in the football championship again having to be on a straight knockout basis this year.

"League of Ireland soccer got back in four or five weeks ahead of us. I felt there was no reason why we could not have got back in. That backdoor should have been kept on."

In terms of personnel for this weekend, Bonner was non-specific about "a number of niggles" in his squad with Odhran MacNiallais possibly in contention to feature in Omagh after rejoining the squad.

MacNiallais' club-mate Kieran Gillespie may not be involved after only returning to squad following two years out because of a cruciate ligament injury while another Gweedore man Odhran McFadden-Ferry is also expected to rejoin the panel for the championship after he comes home later this week following United Nations peacekeeping duties in Lebanon with the Irish Army.