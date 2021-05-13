McConville and Marc Ó Sé predict Tyrone triumph on the GAA social

For Gaelic football fans, the last five months have been barren, boring and filled with uncertainty.

But having emerged from the winter wilderness, football returns with this weekend's National League action raising the curtain on a congested inter-county season that will run until the All-Ireland Final on 29 August.

With the opening set of hurling league fixtures producing no shortage of drama and shocks - not least Antrim's impressive victory over Clare - the Football League commences with a 15-game programme spread across Saturday and Sunday.

As the new football campaign dawns, BBC Sport NI looks ahead to what we can expect from this weekend - and the new season as a whole.

Challengers aim to capitalise on Dublin's loss of home advantage

As strange as 2020 was, the season's denouement felt all too familiar. Dublin, the most dominant team of all time, prolonged their reign by beating Mayo in an empty Croke Park to lift a sixth straight Sam Maguire in December.

Like Ulster champions Cavan in the semi-final, Mayo - who had just returned to the Connacht summit for the first time since 2015 - faded in the closing stages, but a new year brings fresh debate as to who is best-placed to threaten Dublin's rule.

Mayo - who get the league season underway at home to Down in Division Two North on Saturday - will naturally be aiming to secure promotion before embarking on their provincial campaign, although the depth of talent at manager James Horan's disposal will be tested following a string of player retirements at the start of the year.

There will also be intense scrutiny on Kerry after their 2020 season ended in devastating fashion at the hands of Cork's Mark Keane, whose last-gasp goal lifted the Rebels to a dramatic Munster semi-final victory.

Like Mayo, Kerry have holes to fill in their panel, particularly in defence with goalkeeper Brian Kelly and defensive trio Peter Crowley, Shane Enright and Jonathan Lyne all having retired this year.

As Marc Ó Sé, five times an All-Ireland winner with the Kingdom, said on new BBC podcast The GAA Social, "a lot has to change" if Peter Keane's men are to catch Dublin, namely the defensive style they adopted in 2020.

But with the likes of David Clifford, Sean O'Shea and Stephen O'Brien and fit-again Paul Geaney as attacking options, Kerry have more than enough firepower to right the wrongs of 2020.

The first step will be starting the defence of their league title with a win against Galway in Saturday's Division One South opener in Tralee in the knowledge that Dublin could be weakened by having to play all three group games away from home as part of their punishment for breaching Covid-19 training protocols in March (Monaghan, Cork and Down were also stripped of home advantage for breaching guidelines).

Kerry captain David Clifford celebrates with the cup after the Kingdom's triumphant 2020 league campaign

Can Cavan build on momentous 2020?

Cavan have reached the peak of the provincial game, now they must try to stay there.

The Ulster champions were handed a tough draw in the championship with a trip to Tyrone to come on 10 July, so Mickey Graham will be keen to use the league campaign to get his players up to speed and recapture that winning formula before another big summer.

Of course, last year's Ulster triumph - which was sealed with an impressive victory over three-in-a-row chasers Donegal - was all the more impressive given the indifferent form that preceded it, with four defeats from seven league games sending them down to Division Three.

Now, with Derry, Fermanagh and Longford for company in Division Three North, reclaiming second-tier status before shifting focus to the Red Hands will be the main goal for the Breffnimen.

'The mini-Ulster Championship'

Speaking earlier this week, Donegal boss Declan Bonner expressed his dissatisfaction at the truncated nature of this year's League campaign, describing his side's Division One North campaign as a "mini-Ulster championship".

Donegal will indeed come up against three of their provincial rivals - Armagh, Tyrone and Monaghan - in the league in consecutive weeks and may have semi-final and final matches to come against their Division One South counterparts should they reach that stage.

"We'll just worry about ourselves" - Bonner reacts to Ó Sé comments

With the league final slated for 19 or 20 June, that would give Bonner's side only a week to prepare for their Ulster SFC preliminary-round contest with Down in Newry on 27 June.

It will be interesting, then, to see how Bonner - who also spoke of a "number of niggles" with regards to his squad's fitness - and indeed his fellow Division One managers rotate their panels with the championship series following so swiftly after the league's conclusion

Year of transition for some?

Five counties approach the 2021 season under new management.

Having stepped away from his beloved Tyrone, Mickey Harte faces a new challenge in Louth, who are competing in Division Four North.

And the three-time All-Ireland winner won't be the only manager undertaking a new assignment in that four-team group with Armagh legend Tony McEntee and former Tyrone midfielder Enda McGinley - who was part of all three of Harte's Sam Maguire-winning sides - beginning their inter-county managerial careers with Sligo and Antrim respectively.

Harte is hoping to lead Louth out of Division Four in his first year with the Wee County

There is also a new face in Waterford in the highly-rated Shane Ronayne, who led the Tipperary ladies footballers to two All-Ireland Intermediate titles and promotions from Division Three and Two during a four-year spell before stepping down in December.

As for Tyrone, former captain Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan - who played in county's 1995 All-Ireland final defeat by Dublin - are the men charged with the task of injecting fresh ideas into the Red Hand panel after Harte's departure.

Speaking on the GAA Social, Ó Sé said "it was asking too much" to expect the new Tyrone management team to lead the county all the way to the All-Ireland final in the first year of their project.

Only time will tell, of course, a clearer picture of what the Dooher/Logan double-act is facing will emerge when they welcome Donegal to Healy Park in their Division 1 North opener on Saturday.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One North Tyrone v Donegal Omagh - 17:00 BST

Division One South Kerry v Galway Tralee - 15:00

Division Two North Mayo v Down Castlebar - 14:00

Division Two South Cork v Kildare Thurles - 15:30

Division Three North Longford v Derry Longford - 17:00 Fermanagh v Cavan Enniskillen - 19:00

Division Three South Limerick v Tipperary Limerick - 17:00

Division Four North Louth v Antrim Dundalk - 15:00

Division Four South Waterford v Carlow Dungarvan - 19:00

Sunday

Division One North Monaghan v Armagh Enniskillen - 15:00

Division One South Roscommon v Dublin Roscommon - 13:45

Division Two North Meath v Westmeath Navan - 15:45

Division Two South Clare v Laois Ennis - 15:45

Division Three South Wicklow v Offaly Aughrim - 14:00