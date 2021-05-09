Midfielder Keelan Molloy hit three crucial points for Antrim in the Division One B Hurling League opener against Clare

Antrim celebrated a winning return to Division One as Ciaran Clarke's 1-11 helped them shock Clare 1-21 to 0-22.

Helped by the wind, Clare looked in control as they led 0-9 to 0-3 after 12 minutes but the Saffrons regrouped to trail only 0-16 to 1-11 at half-time.

Keelan Molloy's 53rd-minute point put Antrim ahead for the first time as they made use of the Corrigan Park elements.

Clare levelled on 68 minutes but a monster Neil McManus score and Clarke's final point secured Antrim's win.

Tony Kelly notched 11 points for Clare but Antrim were full value for their victory in the Division One B opener as midfielder Molloy and wing-back Eoghan Campbell also stood out - even though they were thankful for Ryan Elliott's superb 64th-minute save which denied a goal for the Banner County's David Reidy.

Four of Kelly's scores came in the opening 12 minutes as a 0-7 to 0-2 advantage was then extended to 0-9 to 0-3.

However, crucially Antrim stayed in the contest by firing three unanswered points as Clarke, McManus and Conor Cunning - with his second score - were on target.

Clare responded to move five up but once again Antrim hit three unanswered scores to remain in touch as McManus, Conor McCann and Clarke fired over.

Clarke then burst through the Clare defence to rifle in his 28th-minute goal to level the contest although a Diarmuid Ryan point and three more Kelly scores put the visitors two ahead at half-time.

However, a two-point lead looked a scant advantage having played with the wind and Antrim came out like a team possessed after the restart as they hit four out of five scores to move into the lead for the first time after midfielder Molloy's third point.

While Clare drew level on five subsequent occasions during the game, the Banner men never led thereafter as Antrim always seemed to have the impetus.

Four times, Clarke edged Antrim ahead by one in the period from the 53rd to 67th minutes and while Clarke regained parity each time, their resolve seemed to be broken by McManus' stunning score from 70 minutes as the match entered injury-time.

Galway referee Liam Corr signalled four minutes of added time but the Saffrons refused to lose their composure as Clarke's 72nd-minute free completed a famous victory for Darren Gleeson's side whose win builds on their impressive 2020 when they won the Division Two 2A title and Joe McDonagh Cup Final by beating Kerry on both occasions.