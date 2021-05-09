Carlos Sanha gets some fluid on board at a training session with Belfast GAA club Bredagh as sunset arrives

GAA's return last month amid the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions was probably not ideal timing for Bredagh player Carlos Sanha Ferreira as Ramadan was just beginning but with the holy month coming to an end this week, he can look forward to being fully hydrated again for his training sessions with the Belfast club.

This year's month of Ramadan is taking place from 12 April to 12 May and involves abstinence from all food or drink - including water - from dawn to sunset.

During this time, Sanha returned to both his GAA and soccer teams. Between the two clubs, he is training on four successive nights a week.

"You're not drinking water for 17, 18, 19 hours a day and then you're going straight into high intensity training," says the 22-year-old who is the only member of the Bredagh squad taking part in Ramadan.

"Gaelic training is 7pm-8:30pm (Monday and Wednesday). Then 8pm-9.30pm for football on Tuesday and Thursday."

So how does one fast all day, and furthermore in a competitive sporting environment?

"I have to focus, like - really, really focus," adds Carlos, who moved to Belfast from Portugal as a nine-year-old.

"The thirst is where it kills me the most, I'd say. So that and then the focus side of it. It's hard, you're not eating, you're not drinking, but you just have to kind of power through it.

"Especially in Gaelic, you do a lot of running. I started to realise the importance of breathing."

'When it's 8.26pm - let me know'

Sanha explains the time one is allowed to eat in the evening is called Iftar (break of a fast) and this is normally at sunset.

As we now head into towards summer in this part of the world, the days are getting longer and so the time of Iftar takes place a little bit later on each day.

"The first day [of Ramadan] this year was 8.25pm. The next day after that will be 8.26pm and it will go up one minute every day."

Carlos' coaches and team-mates were told straight away about his fasting requirements, and were even given some strict instructions.

"I had to tell my coach and about four other key players on the team - see when it's 8.26pm, let me know! I need to eat and drink water. Your stomach knows when it's getting to that time and that's when you start getting hungry.

"I've always let my coaches know when it's Ramadan as they probably don't follow it as much.

"They just ask what Ramadan is and what it consists of. They all find it interesting and they're like, 'it's really harsh, how do you do it while training and doing all these different things?' I just tell them you get used to it.

Sanha says his former Bredagh coach Jody Gormley was particularly understanding during the holy month of Ramadan

'I honestly love gaelic football'

"I have massive respect for my old coach, Jody Gormley, because the drills he made us do, especially when I was doing Ramadan, were all about the simple things. There's no point in running and running and running, tiring myself out and being thirsty.

"He helped me learn how to be part of play and help my team-mates the most, while minimising my energy."

Carlos has played Gaelic football ever since arriving in Belfast as a nine-year-old after his primary school teacher explained to him then that it was like "football with hands".

"I honestly love Gaelic," said the psychology student.

"I can play wing-forward, to wing-back or midfield. Those are mostly my three main positions.

"I actually find myself having less pressure with Gaelic than I do on the soccer pitch and I enjoy playing with my mates.

"The feeling of winning a championship with your friends is incredible as well. Honestly, there's no better feeling I don't think."

Sanha added that he's never come across another GAA player observing Ramadan in the county Down competitions when Bredagh compete, but still proffers advice for those who would like to exercise during the holy month.

"Just go out and train and do your normal thing. If you don't do that, especially in the last hour before you're waiting to eat [the time will drag], if you do your own thing the hour will fly in. It does help and makes your body feel better.

"There's also other things that people actually don't see as well, in terms of discipline. We're not supposed to get angry, we have to do a lot of worship, like reading the holy book of Qur'an and we can't really listen to music as a lot of music nowadays has swearing.

"What you notice yourself, is you become so disciplined after you do it, rather than before Ramadan."