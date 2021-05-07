Presenter Thomas Niblock will be joined each week by Armagh legend Oisin McConville and award-winning journalist Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh

The GAA Social, a new weekly GAA podcast launching on BBC Sounds, will bring to life the stories that matter within Gaelic games.

With humour as well as debate, the podcast will feature exclusive interviews with the sport's players, pundits and officials.

Starting on Tuesday 11 May, The GAA Social from BBC Sport NI will also tackle what's trending with GAA fans across the island of Ireland and around the globe.

Each week presenter Thomas Niblock will be joined by decorated Armagh legend Oisín McConville, award-winning journalist Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh and a host of big-name special guests focusing on contemporary issues that are shaping the sport.

Over fifteen episodes, The GAA Social will travel to the heartlands of the GAA across Ireland. From grassroots to global, each week will focus on the talking points that range from player pressures to the organisation's role and its place in the community.

As the GAA moves out of lockdown with the start of the National Hurling and Football Leagues, five-time All-Ireland winner Marc Ó Sé of Kerry joins Thomas and Oisín at Croke Park to record the first episode exploring what 2021 holds for the GAA post-lockdown.

The following week, ahead of the titanic clash between Ulster giants Tyrone and Armagh in the National League, Oisín is joined by one of the game's greats - Peter Canavan. The two former county players discuss which players from the noughties would make a combined Tyrone/Armagh team.

"The GAA Social will be discussing and exploring the issues that matter to GAA fans whether you're in the Glens of Antrim or the Ring of Kerry. Each week we'll be talking to the players, managers and officials across the range of GAA games who can give us the best insight that's guaranteed to provide plenty of lively debate and discussion," said presenter Niblock.

The GAA Social is available on BBC Sounds bbc.co.uk/sounds. Listeners can also contact the podcast via email thegaaasocial@bbc.co.uk or use the hashtag, #thegaasocial.