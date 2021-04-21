Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal and Tyrone competed in difficult conditions in Ballybofey

Tyrone will play Donegal in their Division One North Football League opener with Down facing a trip to Mayo and Antrim hurlers at home to Clare.

With the leagues starting with hurling fixtures, Antrim will host Clare at Corrigan Park on Saturday 8 May.

The football action begins on 15 May with Tyrone meeting Donegal at Omagh and Mayo facing Down in the Division Two opener at Castlebar.

The next day, Monaghan will face Armagh in Division One North at Enniskillen.

Monaghan, Dublin, Down and Cork will all be denied home advantage for any of their round-robin games during the regionalised Football League after breaching the GAA's Covid-19 protocols by holding an unauthorised training session.

Managers banned after Covid protocols breaches

Both the Dublin and Monaghan county boards imposed 12-week suspensions on football managers Dessie Farrell and Seamus McEnaney following their squads' transgressions.

The GAA handed a 12-week ban to Cork boss Ronan McCarthy with Down manager Paddy Tally getting an eight-week ban.

Dublin will be forced to travel to Thurles to take on Kerry in their Division One South game on 23 May with Down having to play their 'home' Division Two North contest with Meath at the Armagh Athletic Grounds on the same day.

Last year's surprise Ulster football champions Cavan will open their Division Three North campaign with a derby game in Enniskillen against Fermanagh on Saturday, 15 May with Derry facing Longford away on the same day also in Division Three North.

Also on 15 May, new Antrim football boss Enda McGinley will have his first competitive game in charge away to a Louth team now guided by his former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

The last meeting between Tyrone and Donegal saw Declan Bonner's side earn a 1-13 to 1-11 Ulster Championship win at Ballybofey in November.

The second weekend of the football league will see Donegal host Monaghan and Armagh welcome Tyrone on Saturday, 22 May with Derry facing Fermanagh and Cavan playing neighbours Longford on the same day in Division Three North.

Darren Gleeson's Antrim side face a trip to Kilkenny for their second Division One B Hurling League game

The final round of Division One North games will take place a week later with Armagh hosting Donegal and Tyrone taking on Monaghan at Healy Park.

Other 29 May contests include the Division Three North games as Cavan meet Derry and Fermanagh have home advantage against Longford.

Down's final Division Two North game will be against Westmeath in Mulligar on 30 May - with Antrim having their second successive Corrigan Park contest against Leitrim a week after their meeting with Sligo.

After their Division One B Hurling League opener against Clare on 8 May, Darren Gleeson's Antrim side will face a daunting trip to Nowlan Park play Kilkenny eight days later.

The Saffrons will then meet Dublin at Parnell Park on 22 May in a dress-rehearsal for their Leinster Championship opener before having Corrigan Park contests against Wexford and Laois on 5 and 12 June.