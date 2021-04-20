Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan ended a 23-year wait for an Ulster title by defeating Donegal in last year's final

Reigning Ulster champions Cavan will begin their title defence again Tyrone in the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

The Championship begins on the weekend of 26 June when Down host Donegal in the preliminary round, with the winners playing Derry in the last eight.

The other two quarter-finals will see Monaghan meet Fermanagh, and Armagh play Antrim.

The final is scheduled for the weekend of 31 July.

As was the case last year, this season's Championship is a straight knockout format meaning there will be no back door into the All-Ireland draw for teams knocked out of the provincial competition.

Cavan enter this year as holders following their memorable victory over Donegal in last year's final, that saw Mickey Graham's side lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 1997.

They will come up against 15-time winners Tyrone and their new management duo of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who took over from Mickey Harte who stepped down last year after 18 years at the helm.

Antrim will also enter the Championship under new management, with ex-Tyrone player Enda McGinley taking charge of the Saffrons having succeeded Lenny Harbinson last year.

Ulster Senior Football Championship 2021 draw

Preliminary round - weekend of 26 June Down v Donegal

Quarter-finals Derry v Down/Donegal Armagh v Antrim Monaghan v Fermanagh Tyrone v Cavan