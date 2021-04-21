Gleeson led Antrim to Joe McDonagh Cup and Division 2A success in 2020

Antrim hurling manager Darren Gleeson says there is no reason why his "ambitious" team cannot upset Dublin in the Leinster Championship.

The Saffrons drew the Dubs in the provincial championship after earning promotion with last year's Joe McDonagh Cup triumph.

Dublin will be hot favourites to win the quarter-final but Gleeson believes his side can pull off a major scalp.

"We're going to be the underdogs in any game," said Gleeson.

"We know that coming up from the Joe McDonagh, but it's a neutral venue, there won't be any impact of the crowd or anything like that.

"It'll just be two teams going at it and the best team will come out on top."

Gleeson is coming off the back of an unbeaten - albeit pandemic-affected - first year in charge of Antrim, which culminated in the county capturing the Joe McDonagh Cup with a 0-22 to 1-17 victory over Kerry at Croke Park in December.

Antrim's reward was a spot in the Leinster Championship although the Saffrons face the prospect of dropping back down to the Joe McDonagh if they lose the quarter-final match to Dublin and the subsequent relegation play-off against either Wexford or Laois.

But having defeated Kerry on four occasions last year, Gleeson is confident that his players can edge the Dubs and further advance his Antrim hurling project with a semi-final against 2017 All-Ireland champions Galway the prize for beating Dublin.

"Of course it is," the former two-time All-Ireland winning Tipperary goalkeeper said when asked if the Dublin game is "winnable".

"You take the Ulster football draw, every team that was drawn out there will feel they have a chance, no matter what their previous year brought.

"It's the same with every club championship in the country. We wouldn't be doing this, or we wouldn't be training as clubs or county teams if we didn't believe we could do something in the championship.

"There are two teams and we're one of them, so that means we have a chance. We have an ambitious group, I keep saying that to everybody. They're ambitious and they challenge me all the time to try and bring it on further.

"Who says that we can't take on Dublin and get a win?"

In addition to participation in the Leinster Championship, Antrim will face Dublin, Clare, Wexford, Laois and Kilkenny in Division 1B after coming out on top in the second-tier last year.

With Clare up first, Gleeson admits picking a team after an extended period of inactivity will be difficult but says he is glad to have retained the services of his players from last year in addition to adding eight new faces into the panel.

"There will be a bit of who done what for us last year.

"The new guys in are probably at a disadvantage but they will probably have seven or right opportunities in training and in-house matches to put their hand up.

"It's a bit of a mixed bag, it will be difficult to pick the team. Management always say it's a nice headache when you have lots of options, but in this situation it's not because we haven't seen the eight new guys in an Antrim jersey, so it will be a baptism of fire for them when they see the jersey."