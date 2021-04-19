Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tipperary won their first Munster SFC title since 1935 last year

Tipperary will begin their defence of the Munster Senior Football Championship against Kerry or Clare.

Last year's defeated finalists Cork also go straight into the semi-finals and will face Waterford or Limerick in the last four.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for 26-27 June and the final is set to take place on 24 July.

The draw for the Ulster SFC will take place on Tuesday evening.

Tipperary stunned Cork in Munster's 2020 decider to win a first senior football title since 1935.

In the senior hurling draw, Clare will face Waterford in the only quarter-final, with the winner taking on Tipperary in the last four.

All-Ireland champions Limerick will host Cork in the other semi-final tie.