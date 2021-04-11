Derry captain McKaigue is not in favour of keeping the straight knockout format

Derry captain Chrissy McKaigue has said a straight knockout format is not the "way forward" for the inter-county football championship in the long term.

The GAA announced the retention of the format that was used last year because of Covid-19 on Thursday.

And while McKaigue conceded there is a certain "romance" to knockout football, he said it was not conducive to the development of the competition.

"I don't think it's the right answer," McKaigue told Sportsound.

"It's been a needs must with this being the second year of it, but I don't think too many people would be in favour of it staying."

The knockout format has been once again adopted by the GAA with the association hoping to run off the championship season in 20 weeks from 26 June, before club action begins on the first weekend of September.

The format produced a series of shock results last year with Kerry, Tyrone and Galway among the teams who played only one match as Munster champions Tipperary and Ulster winners Cavan reached the All-Ireland semi-finals.

"It's not the way forward when you see some of the draws," added Slaughtneil dual-code player McKaigue.

"For example, last year you had Kerry, who would have been one of the favourites to compete with Dublin, knocked out in the first game by Cork and their season was over.

McKaigue has won Ulster Senior Club football and hurling titles with Slaughtneil

'League will almost be challenge games'

"Yes, there is a different type of excitement and almost a certain amount of romance with it, but I don't think for the development of our competition it's the way forward.

"At this stage, having a competition is better than no competition so it's going to be knockout."

As part of the GAA's return to play roadmap, it was confirmed that the Football League - which will once again be run off in a regional format - will start on the weekend of 15-16 May.

The Football League finals are scheduled for the weekend of 19-20 June but will only take place if the teams involved are not featuring in the first series of championship matches the following weekend.

"The League campaigns are almost going to be used as challenge games," said McKaigue, whose Derry side will compete in Division 3 North with Cavan, Fermanagh and Longford.

"The form book will go out the window because the preparation isn't going to be the same, there will be no crowds, so there will be a number of different things to contend with."