GAA to investigate alleged Monaghan training breach
The GAA is to investigate an alleged breach of Covid-19 protocols by Monaghan's senior county football team.
It has been reported that members of Monaghan's team engaged in a training session at Corduff GAA club on the last weekend in March.
There is a ban on collective training in the Republic of Ireland until 19 April.
Last week, Dublin suspended manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks after a breach of Covid-19 regulations.
Several players from the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions participated in a non-contact session.
In February, Down manager Paddy Tally received an eight-week ban after members of the county panel gathered in a large group.
The PSNI arrived at a session at Abbey CBS in Newry after a member of the public became concerned at the large group together in one area.
In the same month Cork boss Ronan McCarthy had an appeal against a 12-week suspension rejected after breaching the GAA's training ban.
The Cork senior footballers had been found to have gathered on a beach in Youghal for a team-building exercise during Level 5 restrictions.