Dublin celebrated winning an unprecedented sixth All-Ireland title in a row last December

Oisin McConville says he would have been "surprised if Dublin players had not been training" after their manager Dessie Farrell was suspended for 12 weeks for breaching Covid guidelines.

Several players from the All-Ireland champions took part in a non-contact session on Wednesday.

The Dublin County Board suspended Farrell with immediate effect.

"I was in no way disappointed. The world has truly gone mad," said the former Armagh star and BBC analyst.

"If you look at the reports in the last few days you will see shock, horror, embarrassment, disappointment.

"I understand the rules and why they are there but you had eight or nine players on a pitch in the open air kicking a ball around.

"The Dublin County Board have known how to act in terms of PR but a mountain has been made out of a molehill," McConville told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

'We have been let down badly'

Juvenile and adult club training can recommence in Northern Ireland from 12 April, with inter-county training permissible across all 32 Irish counties from 19 April.

"We should have been moving in that direction some time ago," argued McConville.

"The GAA has not fought the corner of their players well enough and they haven't fought the corner of their juveniles well enough.

"Juveniles should have been back on the pitch months ago.

"We didn't fight the good fight for our elite sportspeople either. The communication from the GAA has been poor and few and far between.

"We keep hearing about the things we can't do but what about making things happen. We have been let down badly."