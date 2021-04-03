Niamh Hughes was part of the Tyrone side that lost to Armagh in last year's All-Ireland series

New Tyrone senior ladies' manager Kevin McCrystal has said that "the girls from the 2020 squad will have learned a lot" from last year's poor championship run.

Tyrone followed defeat by Armagh with a heavy loss to Mayo and McCrystal admits "they have seen that level now and they know they have to get up to it".

McCrystal succeeds Gerry Moane, who led the Red Hands to the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship in 2018.

The upcoming season will be the team's third in the senior division.

"It's a big jump from intermediate to senior but now they have to work on that, which we have done," said McCrystal.

"Knowing that heartbreak is important. You nearly have to know the ins and outs of senior and learn from it."

'The door will always be left open'

The Carrickmore man last managed the ladies' senior inter-county team 17 years ago and has spent the last three years overseeing the Tyrone underage academy.

The senior squad is currently made up of 71 players who he says "are all eager to give this a go".

He added: "Once we get back on the field, they will be even more eager.

"I can't get any of them to miss a gym session. I can't get any of them to not do their programme that has been designed by the S&C (strength and conditioning) man, Mattie Brady.

"Any girls that wants to step away for whatever reason, or if they don't make the panel, I personally will be contacting them directly, telling them that they haven't made the panel and that the door will be left open.

"Maybe they'd have to work on their fitness or their skills, but that door will always be left open. Whenever they are coming back, that door will be open for three years."

McCrystal replaced All-Ireland Intermediate Championship winning boss Gerry Moane in December

McCrystal managed the U14 All-Ireland Gold Championship winning side in 2019, in which he had 253 players under his guidance.

Another U15 development squad featured 118 players.

"From U15 to U17s two years ago, we had 118 girls when we started," said the 40-year-old.

"People fade away, they have exams and things, but we brought nearly 50 girls to Abbotstown to the U17s Academy blitz day.

"We had them for nine weeks and we didn't care what their football ability was, we gave every girl football that day.

"We got into that All-Ireland Final in Abbotstown, but it didn't matter what your capability was, we gave those girls belief that they were good enough to be given the chance to.

"From that 71 in our current senior panel, there are 13 or 14 girls from that U17 squad coming through. It's brilliant.

"They are doing everything we asked - they are actually going overboard. We are just really looking forward to getting back to the field and getting going."

It was announced on Tuesday that inter-county GAA teams can return to collective training from 19 April, as the Irish Government revealed its latest Covid-19 roadmap.

"With this week's announcement we will be back on that date, and we'll be ready to go and ready to rock and roll."