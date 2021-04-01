Dublin celebrated winning an unprecedented sixth All-Ireland title in a row last December

The GAA has reacted with 'frustration and extreme disappointment' after some Dublin footballers were involved in a breach of Covid-19 training protocols.

Several players from the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions participated in a non-contact session on Wednesday.

The GAA has stressed it will punish any breach of guidelines relating to the restrictions around team training.

Down and Cork footballers were also found to have broken the rules on collective training earlier this year.

The footage captured by the Irish Independent will be a source of annoyance and embarrassment to the GAA hierarchy, coming less than 24 hours after a reminder was sent to every club and county that any transgressions could put the return to play - pencilled in for 19 April in the Republic of Ireland and 12 April in Northern Ireland - in "serious jeopardy".

That warning seems to have gone unheeded with several high-profile stars from the All-Ireland winners engaged in a collective session at a GAA club in Dublin in a contravention of the Irish government's Level 5 restrictions and the GAA's own rules.

In a statement on Thursday the GAA said it will "pursue the allegations with the units in question at the earliest opportunity and will invoke any necessary disciplinary processes as appropriate".

"In the meantime, while we acknowledge that the overwhelming majority of counties and clubs have complied in an appropriate and responsible way with the restrictions currently in place, we once again call on our members and units to uphold the integrity of the Association as part of our ongoing efforts to play our role in thwarting the virus and ensuring a return to activity when it is safe to do so."