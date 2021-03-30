Inter-county GAA sides have not been able to train since December due to Covid-19 restrictions

Inter-county GAA teams can return to collective training from 19 April.

The news was announced on Tuesday as the Irish Government revealed its latest Covid-19 roadmap.

Senior county hurling and Gaelic football lost its 'elite' status under the guidelines for the first three months of the year.

It is not known yet when competitive matches can resume, with the GAA saying previously that a four-week pre-season would be required before playing games.

It was announced earlier in March that club training for adult and youth GAA players in Northern Ireland can resume from 12 April in pods of 15 or less.

GAA to provide fixture calendar update 'by end of next week' - Ryan

GAA director general Tom Ryan welcomed the developments while warning that the dates will "very much depend on what happens in terms of the overall Covid-19 picture in the coming weeks".

"As you will appreciate, we need to receive further clarity on aspects of what was announced today before finalising our plans for a return to training and ultimately games," said Ryan.

"We also need to finalise competition structures and dates for the up-coming inter-county season, as well as ensuring advice is provided for all clubs in relation to how they can safely recommence underage activity (and in the case of the six Counties, adult club training from 12 April)."

Ryan added: "At this point, we can only confirm that senior inter-county teams both north and south are likely to be permitted to return to collective training from Monday, 19 April.

"We hope to be in a position to confirm the fixture calendar and competition structures for inter county by the end of next week.

"We also hope to have finalised updated versions of our Return to Play documents for both inter-county and club activity ahead of the stated dates for resumption north and south of the border."