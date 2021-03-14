Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

'We should be back on the pitch' - McConville calls for GAA to resume in Northern Ireland

Tyrone chairman Michael Kerr has rejected calls for GAA action to resume in Northern Ireland ahead of the Republic of Ireland.

Former Armagh star Oisin McConville led support for the sport's return in NI due to a growing vaccination programme plus a reduction in Covid-19 cases.

However Ulster GAA chief Brian McAvoy last month ruled out any divergence between the two Irish jurisdictions.

"It's a 32-county organisation and it must stay united," said Kerr.

"The undertaking was given by those at the top, when the north wasn't coming as quick as the south last year, that they wouldn't move until we were ready to move.

"So it would be disingenuous of us if we did something different this year."

Kerr recalled that the GAA moved swiftly and voluntarily to shut down activities when coronavirus struck last March, and will continue to ensure it protects its communities.

"We jumped earlier than maybe people would have thought, and we protected a lot of people by doing that. We'll never know how many lives were saved by what was done," he said.

"We have to respect the fact that the decisions that are being taken currently are taken for the best interests of the community.

"The players and managers might have difficulty with that, but we're a community organisation, we're at the heart of the community."