McConville won All-Ireland medals with Armagh and Crossmaglen and also coached his club

Former Armagh star Oisin McConville says GAA should be able to resume in Northern Ireland if the NI Executive allows - even if the sport remains shut down in the Republic of Ireland.

Earlier this month, Ulster GAA chief Brian McAvoy ruled out any divergence between the two Irish jurisdictions.

However, McConville disagrees entirely with McAvoy's view.

"If we have the opportunity in the north go to back on the pitch, that's exactly what we should do," he said.

"Obviously, the vaccinations in the north have been a massive success - not so in the south.

"I don't think it's right to punish a certain section of the GAA because they are are not in line as far as government or opening it up," McConville told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"It's majorly beneficial for kids obviously but I also think for young adults who are struggling and suffering as much as anybody at this time.

"We've been able to do it safely in the previous six months and I think there's no reason why we can't do that again."

McConville is unconvinced by widely held view which states that All-Ireland dimension of the GAA means that such an approach, which some would deem as partitionist, could be seriously entertained.

"I know there is going to be a counter argument that we've always taken an All-Ireland approach within the GAA but I think within the north, it's important enough now and I've been calling on this for some time, that we get people back on the pitch."

McConville added that he was encouraged by new GAA president Larry McCarthy's comments at Congress over the weekend about the need to get people "back on the pitch.

"We spent a lot of time over the last 12 months talking about split seasons and how we were going to change the championship around and yet Larry McCarthy's main thing at the weekend and it rung true with me, was that we need to get people back on the pitch."

More to follow.