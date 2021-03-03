Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The CPA was launched in 2017 to campaign on the single issue of of coming up with an acceptable fixtures model for all club players

The Club Players' Association (CPA) has decided to dissolve, saying its mission is "now complete" following the GAA's decision to adopt a split season.

A CPA statement said the decision had been taken "unanimously" by its executive at an extraordinary general meeting on Monday.

"We advocated a split season as a sensible, fair and logical solution to the fixtures issue," added the CPA.

"We warmly welcome Congress's decision, though overdue.

"The decision was taken in accordance with the CPA Constitution, and there were no dissenters."

"This was driven by alarm bells over GAA player participation and drop out levels," added the statement.

"It was due to serious concerns related to players' physical and mental wellbeing, because of the demands and uncertainty of the playing season."

It was started partly on concerns in club circles that the requirements of clubs players were being ignored in comparison to the high-profile work being done by the Gaelic Players' Association of behalf of inter-county footballers and hurlers.

"The responsibility is now with GAA management directed by An Uachtarán (GAA president) Larry McCarthy and Ard Stiúrthóir (director general) Tom Ryan, to implement Congress's unanimous and democratic decision," continued the CPA statement.

"And it is the role of club and county players and officials to monitor the delivery of the new fixture arrangements and hold the association accountable."

The CPA thanked all players and GAA members who helped them in their work and also expressed gratitude to the GPA for its "cooperation and support" and to the GAA's management for their "ongoing engagement".

"Our reasoning has always been that the right approach to fixtures would provide a vastly improved platform for participation in our games for all players at all levels. With that objective achieved, the time is right to step away.

"If other motivated individuals wish to champion another cause, the Joint Captains' Association perhaps, that is their choice. We have played our part, and our work is done."