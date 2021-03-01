Aimee Mackin was named Ladies Senior Players' Player of 2020 and also won the goal of the year award

Armagh's Aimee Mackin says she has been "overwhelmed" by the response to her being named Ladies Football Senior Player of 2020 and also winning the goal of the year award.

Mackin has been inundated with messages of congratulations from her local community following the double honour.

"The amount of messages I have got from people around our local area is very surreal and overwhelming," she said.

"I'm very grateful for each and every one of them."

A tremendous Saturday night for the Mackin family was capped off by Aimee and sister Blaithin both being named in the Ladies Football team of the year.

"It was definitely a very proud moment for my family," Mackin told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"Blaithin deserved every bit of it as well. She had a phenomenal year last year. She's still young as she's only getting better."

Aimee's goal of the year award came for her sensational solo effort against eventual All-Ireland champions Dublin in a thrilling semi-final as the Dubs had to work hard before subduing the Orchard County women on a 3-13 to 3-8 scoreline.

Aimee's sister Blaithin (centre) was also named in the Ladies Football Team of the Year

The modest Mackin was reluctant to be drawn too much about the goal.

"I don't look too much at my own goals. It's about how the team performs but it was a nice goal to get and one I'll probably never forget," added Aimee, who plays for the Shane O'Neill's club in Camlough.

After the disappointment of losing the semi-final thriller to the Dubs, who went on to win a fourth successive All-Ireland title, the Armagh ladies regrouped to beat Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Final.

"It's a collective effort. It's the team that matters most but I suppose it's nice to get nominated at the end of the year for these awards as well."

Her remarkable scoring haul of 5-17 in Armagh's last three games in their All-Ireland run showed that she had fully recovered from the cruciate ligament injury she sustained in 2019.

Mackin admits there were occasional doubts as to whether she would be able to get back to her best as she rehabbed following the injury.

"It's normal to have those thoughts. I have other friends who have gone through the same process but you do hear stories of people maybe not returning but I tried to keep that away from my mind and just focus on myself.

"I knew where I wanted to get to and what I had to do and I had good people around me helping me along the way."